Without exaggerating, you can say that you have been reading things about electric pick-ups for years, especially from America. The race for the first electric pick-up for the Netherlands therefore seemed to be between Tesla, Rivian, Ford or Chevrolet. And otherwise Volkswagen with the electric Amarok. But no, the first electric pick-up for the Netherlands comes from the Maxus brand.

Maxus mainly sells electric commercial vans in the Netherlands, but now also has the first electric pick-up in the Netherlands. Maxus is also part of the Chinese SAIC Motor, which also owns MG. The pick-up is called Maxus T90 EV and it is supplied in the Netherlands with one electric motor on the rear axle that is good for 177 hp and 310 Nm.

The 89-kWh battery pack should provide a range of 330 kilometers and charging can be done with a maximum of 80 kW. This will, however, be without charge. The cargo box is 1,485 by 1,510 millimeters and you can put 925 kilos of stuff in it. Or you can tow a trailer of up to 1,000 kilos. The price of the Maxus T90 EV is 54,990 euros without VAT.

How can this be the first pick-up for the Netherlands?

But wait a minute, you may have already seen the electric Ford F-150 Lightning driving in the Netherlands. That may be true, because you could already buy an F-150 Lightning through gray imports, but Ford Netherlands does not officially supply the pickup here yet. Ford Netherlands did have one briefly for some events. Officially, the Maxus T90 EV is the first electric pick-up for the Netherlands.