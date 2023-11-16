Seeing is believing, we thought when Chinese tech company Xiaomi said that they would have an electric car ready this year. After all, we have never seen a car from Apple. But here it is: the Xiaomi SU7. And no, it is not an SUV, as the name suggests. By the way, the telephone brand does not build the cars itself, the state-owned company BAIC does that.

Look at the headlights and tell me what they remind you of. Were you also thinking about the McLaren 765LT? The rest of the car looks sleek, although we have to get used to the rear bumper that reminds us of the Hyundai Ioniq 6. Or are we looking too much for comparisons? For some style points (and it will probably have a function), the car gets a folding spoiler.

Specifications of the Xiaomi SU7

The entry-level car has one electric motor that produces 300 hp. Then there are the Pro and the Max with two engines producing 674 hp. The Pro has a top speed of 210 km/h, the Max goes up to 265 km/h. In addition to the versions, you can also choose from two battery packs. One comes from BYD and the other from CATL. The range is not yet known.

No prices have been announced yet for the SU7. At the beginning of this year, prices between 30,000 and 50,000 euros were circulating on the internet. This has been converted from Chinese yuan to euros, so it is not completely representative. We also do not yet know whether Xiaomi is building this car for its own market or whether the brand will come to Europe.