Lenovo goes all out with Legion GO, its new hybrid gaming system that wants to compete with ROG Ally and Steam Deck. The first reviews of this platform have already revealed its most notable points.

Legion GO is Lenovo’s bet in the portable video game hardware market that stands up to Steam Deck (soon to Steam Deck OLED) and ROG Ally among others. The device arrives this fall, so the first analyzes are already taking place.

This has allowed us to access suggestive information. What does Legion GO stand out at? What are the strongest points of this? Several users have left their ratingswhere the following points stand out:

First analyzes of Legion GO

From DigitalTrends, for example, they point out that their robustness and high quality construction They make it stand out above average. Despite its weight, the hardware offers a comfortable grip and shines especially in tabletop mode (similar to that of the Nintendo Switch).

However, the controls and buttons have caused mixed feelings to more than one, since they do not seem to live up to the overall design of Legion GO. On Reddit they point out: the controls feel a little cheap and empty when separated.

Other points to note are that Legion Space needs a lot of polishing (your custom software). Luckily, the device leaves good taste in the mouth in terms of battery lifea good cooling system (although the fan noise can be somewhat annoying) and an easily upgradeable SSD.

The screen has also made a very good impression to its first players, but for some this Legion GO feels like a prototype, a first contact with this world (just like Steam Deck did at the time).

Are you fans of this type of hardware that continues to become popular? In case you want to learn more about Lenovo Legion GO, below we leave you with main specifications:

Price: $799 Screen: 8.8-inch 144 Hz QHD Battery: 49.2 Wh Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Operating system: Windows 11 RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5X Features: Detachable Legion Truestrike controllers, multi-finger touch panels. Storage: 256 GB SSD

There is a future in this market. Legion GO joins many others and we have already learned that Steam Deck 2 is in development, but it will take a few years to arrive. We remember that Valve has already announced Steam Deck OLED a few hours ago.

If you like the world of hardware like Legion GO, do not hesitate to take a look at our PlayStation Portal unboxing and first contact with the device to play with your PS5 via streaming.