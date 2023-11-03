If you have an old television that is already starting to work quite slowly, especially if it is 4K and the screen looks perfect, you may be wondering if you really need to change it for another one that allows you to install new applications without problems. The answer is surely no.

If the problem is slowness, it is much cheaper to go for an Amazon Firestick or a Chromecast to have a new, faster and more versatile operating system, but there is a third similar and cheaper way: this 4K Stick that AliExpress sells for 24 euros and it has practically everything.

To give us an idea, Amazon’s Fire Stick 4K currently costs 69.99 euros, so the difference is considerable enough to consider the alternative that is within reach right now.

DQ06 Mini Stick 4K

This streaming device is compatible with 4K resolution, Android 12 and also has WiFi 6, also at a surprisingly low price.

Not only does it offer Full HD resolution but it comes with Android TVso you will be able to install apps directly from Google Play, and those that are not there can be downloaded in APK format on your own, without interference from Amazon, as is increasingly the case with Fire TV Sticks.

Beyond everything we have mentioned, this Stick has some extra advantages, such as WiFi 6, which will make live streaming work much better, with better internet connection speed and also with much more stability.

The best of all is that in addition to being a cheap alternative, it has very fast shipping, and it is part of the AliExpress program called Choice, which has free shipping from Spain, so in just five days you can have it at home without any additional cost.

The revolutions are also free in the first fifteen days after the purchase, so with these advantages AliExpress puts itself on par with all its competitors, Amazon too, with the advantage that it gives them of having an unlimited supply of devices just arrived from China, like in this case.

Although AliExpress’s 11th of the 11th is already around the corner, it is not known which products will be part of this sale party, and they are also usually discounts that depend on the price of the product. As this particular one is already quite cheap, the discount you can get on that day will be rather discreet.

