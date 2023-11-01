It is noted that the players they want a new shooter. ‘Battlefield’ and ‘Call of Duty’, the greatest exponents of the genre, are not going through a good streak and users are looking forward to two titles: ‘xDefiant’, from Ubisoft, and ‘The Finals’, from Embark Studios. And it’s curious, because these two games are being developed by veterans of ‘Call of Duty’ (in the case of ‘xDefiant’) and ‘Battlefield’ (in the case of ‘The Finals’).

We were able to try the first one some time ago and it left us with a very good taste in our mouths and now we have been able to access the open beta of ‘The Finals’, try it and see how it goes. And if ‘xDefiant’ had everything we liked about the old ‘Call of Duty’, ‘The Finals’ offers us the playability and destruction of environments of the ‘Battlefield’ of yesteryear and the mobility and dynamism of ‘Apex Legends’ ( more or less). A recipe that works like a charm and that has left us wanting more.

Wait a second, what is The Finals?





It never hurts to start at the beginning. Do you remember that a while ago a trailer was published for a shooter in which everything, absolutely everything, could be destroyed? With impressive physics, spectacular graphics… Well, that’s it.The Finals‘. The title is being developed by Embark, founded by a former EA executive and made up of veterans of the ‘Battlefield’ saga.

‘The Finals’ is one competitive team shooter based on extraction and yes, it is free to play. The objective is not so much to wantonly kill rivals, but to extract money. There are a series of safes scattered around the stage and you have to catch them, protect them and get the money. The team that reaches a certain amount of money wins the game. There are three teams of three and they compete at the same time for the same objectives.





When you get a safe, you must take it to the storage place.

That is the main mode and the one I recommend playing if we play with friends, but there is another one, which I find more fun if we play alone, called “Digital Money”. In this mode there are safes with money that must be collected and deposited somewhere. If they kill you, you drop the money and the enemy can pick it up. In this mode there are four teams of three, making everything more frenetic and less dependent (a little, at least) on the skill of the rest of the players on your team.

The game takes place in closed and quite large scenarios that invite you to move around the map from one point to another, always as a team (as far as possible, although we already know what happens when you play with random people in a game that requires team play). We loved the scenarios that we were able to play in the beta and they are one of those varied maps, with clearly differentiated areas that require you to adapt all the time.





All scenarios are very vertical, with several floors and infinite options.

However, the beauty of the game is not so much its mechanics, but its physics. And everything, absolutely everything you see on the map, can be destroyed. Is there a building you want to transfer? No problem, hit the wall with a rocket and that’s it, we open a hole and pass through. Is there an enemy upstairs taking the money? You want to say “there was”, because you can collapse the ceiling, make the enemy and the safe fall and do the 13-14. That’s ‘The Finals’.

A little gameplay to get an idea

Shooting, destruction and mobility

As in any game with a certain cooperative nature, ‘The Finals’ allows us to play with three types of characters: light, medium and heavy, each one with its role and characteristics. One is faster and weaker, another is a priest, another has a light machine gun and is slower, but has more health… the idea is that the team integrates and each one has their role.

That is one of the main points of this game, which in this open beta has enabled the crossplay. The idea is that you can play with your friends and team up so that the game does not result in killing for the sake of killing, but rather in meeting objectives and protecting each other. That, as every shooter player will know, is a unicorn when you play with random people, but the idea is there.





As for gunplay, the experience with ‘The Finals’ is impressive. It’s one of those things that’s hard to explain, but when I played it for the first time I felt like playing ‘Battlefield’. The handling of the weapons reminds me a lot of the DICE and EA title and the muscle memory of the I’m-not-going-to-admit-in-public hours that I’ve put into ‘Battlefield’ helped me know how to handle the weapons from the first moment. In any case, as long as we have some practice in shooters we will know how to control the recoilwhich is not excessively pronounced either.

Gunplay, in short, feels heavier than ‘Call of Duty’ and similar to ‘Battlefield’ and, although it may not seem like it, it matches perfectly with the dynamics of the game, which is frenetic, but also allows certain moments to think about how to position ourselves or how to approach the entrance to a building. Mobility is good, allowing movements such as the dash or, depending on the character, launching forward by knocking down walls or making a quick movement in the air, but at no time do you feel that you are “going slow” or that someone “overtakes you” because they know how to do it. a 360 does not scope gg wp in the air, I don’t know if I understand myself.





The scenarios seem brutal to me, just what a game as enjoyable as this one asks for. You might as well be on the roof, where you drop to the ground without hurting yourself to collect some coins or catch an enemy from behind. You can climb stairs, jump on a jumping base, or go up some ladders on the wall. And if you can’t, you put on the accessory that deploys a portable jumping base and that’s it, problem solved. Or you ask the heavyweight player on your team to throw a rocket against the wall and “make a tackle.” Or you do it yourself by grabbing an explosive barrel and throwing it, is another option.

Something that I also liked is that the classes feel well balanced. I like to play with an assault rifle because I am good at aiming, shooting and moving, but I have played with and against people with a hammer or a sniper. Each one has their own style and at no time does it feel that one class is better than another. They all have their pros and cons. If you go with a hammer they are going to destroy you from a distance and if you go with a sniper you know that if someone gets closer than necessary you are sold. If you add gadgets to that, which can be really helpful, all the better.





The explosions are impressive.

It is a game that, I think, calls for play a few games to find the best strategy. In fact, the destruction of buildings opens up a whole range of possibilities when facing a confrontation. I am completely useless with explosives, I have no problem admitting it, but maybe I get along well with a heavy player who opens holes or knocks down a wall, I cover myself, I shoot from behind with the assault rifle at the same time as the player light tries to enter from behind and take the money while we distract the others. Those types of decisions have to be made and the game invites them to do so.

As for the time to kill, that is, the time you need to kill a player, Yes, in ‘The Finals’ the characters are bullet sponges. Even light players need a good amount of bullets to be taken down, let alone the heavy ones, who swallow a magazine. This is going to divide the players, without a doubt. However, in my opinion, the time to kill is more than correct. If it were lower, the games would be unbearable because you would spend the entire time waiting to respawn (and it’s 20 seconds) and you would barely have time to play. Also, taking longer to kill you benefits you, since you can try to run away, hide behind a foam wall with an accessory and look for a counterattack, etc.

In conclusion





‘The Finals’ is a very enjoyable game, that’s the summary. It’s a fun game, which at this point is something not so easy to say when we talk about shooters. You have a good time, the games are dynamic and short, it is challenging but accessible at the same time, the shooting and mobility feel great… I have never been one for shooters with jumps, but I must say that it is the shooter I have been waiting for for a long time. Me and over 200,000 people who have been playing it, on Steam alone, during the beta.

However, it has things to improve. Personally, I don’t care about the skins, but what I can’t forgive is not having accessories or, at least, peepholes. The weapons are what they are and it does not seem that they can be modified beyond aesthetics (skins, charms, stickers…). I think the game could do with some customization. I’m not talking about changing the type of ammunition or the stock like in ‘World War 3’ (another shooter that has gone a bit under the radar and is barbaric), but I am talking about putting a red dot sight or a grip, simple things that give , incidentally, a feeling of progress with the weapon.





Otherwise, the game seems round to me and by God, I hope the two current game modes are maintained for the final release. ‘The Finals’ is, as we said before, free to play, so we don’t lose anything by trying it. Now that means what it means: paid and free battle pass, store with cosmetics, etc. Nothing necessary, much less to play and have fun, but there it is.

‘The Finals’ will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and PC, leaving out the previous generation consoles. It does not have a defined release date, but we know that it will be in 2023. Seeing the state of the game, it would not be strange to have it among us by the end of the year, but that is just my speculation. If anyone wants to try it, the beta will be available on the aforementioned platforms until November 5 and progress will be saved for the final launch.

