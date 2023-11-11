We are still hungover from the second night of Assaults, a gala full of emotions in which the coaches certified which talents went to the Direct and who made up the Danger Zone.

Although, in between life decisions, there were moments to enjoy music and art. To start the night, Nathy Peluso and Antonio Orozco brought our emotions to the surface by performing Sabor a ti on the stage of La Voz.

Now, each coach has three talents in the Danger Zone, and they risk everything in the Final Round. One last opportunity to move the coaches… but also the public, since they will have a say in a night that will be memorable.

Everyone wants to be on La Voz Live, but only two talents from each team will achieve this coveted ticket. The first will be chosen by the public, and the second will be the decision of each coach. How much emotion!

