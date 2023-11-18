The master of suspense designated this film as his great influence, and you can now watch it streaming.

Alfred Hitchcock during filming

Alfred Hitchcockone of the most recognized filmmakers in history, directed more than 50 films throughout his career and fascinated the world with his innovative and original cinema. From the beginning of his cinematographic career, the Londoner already showed signs of being a image virtuoso and visual communication. In 1935, con The 39 stepsshows for the first time his brilliant talent and plasma which is considered by many as one of the best films of British cinema.

At that time, he was already presenting the most common elements of his work that would lead him to stardom as a director: the peculiar use of shadows to provide darkness, the enviable handling of the influence on the viewer, and the mix constant between suspense, romance and humor.

This explosive mix of cinematographic resources It would become his signature and personal seal forever. He mastered visual language, he used it as narrative thread to avoid loading his movies with dialogue, giving more meaning than ever to the expression: “A picture is worth a thousand words”.

The the filmmaker’s obsession with supervising every element that appears on the screenmade him an extremely perfectionist professional who I measured each scene to the millimeter, nothing was coincidence. In addition to giving a lot of weight to the importance of the image, Hitchcock was an expert in generating in the public Just what I was looking for, intrigue and terror. His filmography is full of scenes in which, thanks to the placement of the cameras and the musicthe viewer will feel a strain that will keep until the end of the tape. Thanks to him, we can currently enjoy excellent horror movies and the best suspense series.

implanted new terms films like “Macguffin“, a concept referring to the element, or excuse, that pushes the protagonists to continue with the main plot, without this being anything relevant to it. With this resource you would be able to keep the viewer’s attention until the end of the story. A lot of These techniques have had a great influence in cinema after this filmmaker, who without a doubt, laid the foundation on which they built your own knowledge other directors.

The master of suspense designated this film as his great influence

With everything we already know about the king of suspense, we can sense that a compliment coming from him is no small thing. Although his genre is far from the filmmaker’s tastes, Der Letzte Mann (The Last Man) of 1924, It is the film that had the most professional significance for Hitchcock.which he called: “almost perfect”. This can be seen at the moment in the platform of of the movie.

This film is understood as a masterpiece of silent cinema, and marked a before and after in the British director’s way of understanding cinema. The movie is directed by another guru of the big screen, F.W Murnauy It was an innovation at the time in relation to the narrative techniques and the shots chosen by the filmmaker.

This new feature film stands out for lacking intertitles clarifications and firmly commit to visual narration. A hotel doormanEmil Jannings) is replaced due to his age and must leave his position in a humiliating manner. Camera movementsbrilliantly chosen by Murnau, tell us their feelings and They fill the film with metaphors and symbolism.

The scene where the camera records the protagonist at chest height walking down the street, has become one of the most remembered in cinema. Above all, for the revolution which produced being able to accompany the character down the street, taking his own steps. This produced a feeling of immersion on viewers that they had never experienced before in any other film.

The influences are evident and clear in Hitchcock’s work which, as we have already mentioned, tried to express what its characters felt without the need to use dialogue, as Murnau did by avoiding using intertitles. Techniques applied later on Alfred’s part, like the effect of Zoom Dolly (vertigo effect)in which he combined the zoom of the lens with the movement of the camera in the opposite direction, or the agonizing frame in rear window, They were born in Murnau a decade earlier.

These resources were implanted in Hitchcock’s mind. In this way, a brilliant and groundbreaking filmography would arrive whatat the same time, built the foundations of cinema and left a mark forever on filmmakers of the genre of suspense and terror.

