Suara.com – Fedi Nuril was cast as the main actor in the film entitled Rumah Future. In the film adaptation of this legendary old series, the 41 year old actor plays the role of the head of a family named Sukri.

In this film, Fedi Nuril no longer plays a character who has two wives, aka polygamy, like his previous iconic character. Therefore, the star of the film Ayat-Ayat Cinta admitted that he was happy.

Fedi Nuril and Laura Basuki star in the film Home of the Future. (Tiara Rosana/Suara.com)

“I was happy when I saw the poster, there was only one woman the same age as me, so it was far from the perception of polygamy,” said Fedi Nuril at a press conference for the release of the official trailer and poster for Home Future in the Kemang area, South Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/ 2023).

Based on Fedi Nuril’s experience, viewers who see the film will definitely be looking forward to the scene where Fedi gets married again. Because of this, the actor asked his fans to be more relaxed when watching his film.

“What’s funny is that as soon as my film is shown, the audience’s perception is that they are wondering ‘when will he get married?’ “In fact, they have to relax, they are very alert when they watch my film,” said Fedi, who was greeted by laughter from the audience.

Press conference for the film Home of the Future in the Kemang area, South Jakarta, Thursday (9/11/2023). (Tiara Pangesti/Suara.com)

Fedi Nuril also talked about his ups and downs because of the title of “polygamist” attached to him. Every time his film is released, the father of three has to promote even harder on social media that he is not playing a polygamous husband.

“Yes, on social media (social media) people like to say that they are lazy about watching it. We have to make sure that this is not a polygamous film. That’s almost always the case,” said Fedi Nuril.

“Like the last time my film was shown, people also supported it. I had to sell extra hard on social media to convince them,” he continued.

However, Fedi Nuril admitted that he was resigned to the fact that his future film projects would still ask him to act as a polygamist. “But if it still hits you, that’s fine,” he said.

Apart from Fedi Nuril, the film Home of the Future also stars Laura Basuki, Widyawati Cok Simbara, Ciara Bosnan and others. The plan is that this film, directed by Danial Rifki, will be screened simultaneously in cinemas on December 7 2023.