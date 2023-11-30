Suara.com – Happy news comes from dangdut singer Rizky Syafaruddin Hasibuan or known as Rizki DA. It is reported that he will get married soon, following his ex-wife Nadya Mustika Rahayu, who has been married to Iqbal Rosadi.

Even though it is said that he will make sacred promises in the near future in Bandung, Rizki DA does not want to reveal the figure of his future wife. He only revealed that his lover had the initials H.

Regarding the mystery of the prospective wife of the dangdut singer who was born on February 3 1997, recently a photo of the face of the woman who is thought to be married to Rizki DA in December has been circulating.

The public suspects that Rizki DA’s future wife is a TikToker named Hersa Echa. This can be seen in the comments column uploaded by the TikTok account @/putriifadia.

“With the beauty @/hersa_echaa,” he wrote, quoted Thursday (30/11/2023).

The owner of the TikTok account uploaded a video together with Hersa Echa, who is thought to be Rizki DA’s future wife. In the comments column of this upload, many people felt sorry for the woman who looked young.

“Ma’am is beautiful though, emane,” commented netizens.

“Are you sure? A lifetime is too long,” said another netizen.

“Why would you want to,” added another.

“Oh, this bright hijab. Cheer up, sis, she’s my soul mate,” said another netizen.

“Ma’am, think again, marriage is for life,” added another.

“As beautiful as she is, why would you want to,” commented another netizen.

For information, Rizki DA had built a household with Nadya Mustika Rahayu on July 17 2020. However, after approximately 1 year of marriage, the two decided to divorce.

From the results of their marriage, Rizki DA and Nadya Mustika were blessed with a son named Baihaqqi Syaki Ramadhan or familiarly known as Baby Syaki. Now, not long after the divorce, in December, Rizki DA remarried.