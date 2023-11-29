Suara.com – The figure of Maya, a Hamas hostage, is currently a hot topic of conversation among netizens on social media. The reason is that this Israeli woman held hostage by Hamas was caught saying syukron (thank you) to Hamas when she was released during the ceasefire moment.

Maya’s figure went viral after one netizen shared a video of the moment Maya was freed by Hamas troops on the X/Twitter social media account. The video of Maya being held hostage by Hamas was shared by the account @/tanyakanrl, on Sunday (26/11/2023).

“Brother Hams: “Bye Maya”

Maya: “Bye…syukron…” Maya returned to Israel, not relieved, but rather sad,” wrote the account @/tanyakanrl.

So far, the upload has received responses from netizens with up to 115 comments, 1K retweets, 9K likes, 420 bookmarks and 500K viewers.

A number of netizens thought that Maya was sad to have been released by Hamas because Hamas troops were too kind and comfortable being around Hamas.

“Is it comfortable, Miss Maya, near Hamas fighters? Hamas fighters have pure hearts, fight for independence & protect Al-Aqsa and are based on love for Allah so that makes them comfortable. “If you are not given to speak publicly about the good of Hamas, make sure you tell the people closest to you,” wrote account user @/CYPARK_112792 in the comments column.

“It’s not sad, it’s calm, in fact, those who are free cannot make any statements to the media now. Maybe because the statement from the first group of prisoners contained too many facts that Israel didn’t like, “hms treat us kindly and gently,” wrote account user @/mocuddle in the comments column.

So who really is Maya? So, for those who want to know her figure, see below Maya’s profile and biodata as reported by dailymail.uk (28/11/2023).

Profile and Biodata of Maya Hostage of Hamas

Maya, whose full name is Maya Regev, is one of the Israeli citizens who was arrested by Hamas forces during the Nova Israel festival on October 7 2023. This 21 year old woman was one of 58 hostages freed by Hamas during the ceasefire.

Despite her injuries, Maya managed to survive and spent around 50 days in captivity before being freed on Saturday night by Hamas forces.

Maya was finally able to reunite with her family. Maya can be heard sobbing as she hugs her family while sitting on the hospital bed. However, his teenage brother, Itay (18), is currently still being held by Hamas.

This is a review of the figure of Maya, a Hamas hostage, which went viral on social media after saying thanks to Hamas troops. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi