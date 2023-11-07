loading…

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza who is nicknamed the walking dead by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Military Israel called Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a “dead man walking”. He is on the list of top Hamas officials most wanted by the Zionist military and intelligence since the big war broke out on October 7.

“He chose to send butchers into our bedrooms to kill our babies,” Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told NBC News.

“And when they chose to attack Israel, they signed their own death warrant. Dead men are walking. We will address that directly,” he said.

Yahya Sinwar, who is in charge of day-to-day governance in Gaza, is believed by Israel to be hiding in the labyrinthine tunnels used by Hamas militants in Gaza to hide weapons, fighters and hostages.

But he had been a fugitive long before Hamas militants launched a devastating Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping hundreds.

The figure of Yahya Sinwar

Born in a Gaza refugee camp in the early 1960s, Sinwar joined Hamas after the group was founded in 1987.

He earned a reputation for bravery after he reportedly helped set up the militant group’s internal security force. That’s according to a profile of him created by the European Council Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

He was captured by Israel just two years later and sentenced to life in prison for his role in killing Israeli soldiers and Palestinian collaborators.

But being behind bars did not prevent him from rising through the ranks of Hamas, and it also gave him the opportunity to learn to speak Hebrew – the language of his enemies.

Sinwar was freed in 2011, one of more than 1,000 Palestinians freed in exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, who was taken hostage by Hamas and held for five years.