Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at the age of 100. Photo/The Times of Israel

JAKARTA – Henry Kissinger reportedly died on Wednesday (29/11/2023) local time. He is a former United States Minister of Foreign Affairs who served from 1973-1977.

According to a Reuters report, Kissinger died at the age of 100 at his home in Connecticut. Furthermore, he will be buried at a private family ceremony first.

So, who really is Henry Kissinger? To know more about it, see the following review.

The figure of Henry Kissinger

Henry Alfred Kissinger was once known as a famous diplomat and politician from the United States. For his activities, he is known to be well known internationally.

Quoting Britannica, Kissinger was born in Germany, May 27 1923. He was the son of Louis Kissinger and Paula, who were known to be German Jews.

During the era of Nazi oppression, his family also became victims. This forced them to move to the US in 1943.

After becoming an American citizen, Kissinger served in the US Army during World War II. Along with his German language skills, he was also appointed as a translator.

After leaving military service, Kissinger studied at Harvard University. Receiving a BA in 1950 and a Ph.D in 1954, he then became part of Harvard University academics.

Over time, Kissinger began to explore the profession of consulting on security issues. It is recorded that he has worked for a number of US institutions spanning the era of the administrations of Presidents Dwight D Eisenhower, John F Kennedy, and Lyndon B Johnson.

In 1969, President Richard Nixon appointed him national security advisor. Several years later, Kissinger took on another role as Secretary of State.

Interestingly, Kissinger is known to be the first US Secretary of State from a foreign country. Throughout his duties, he has recorded many achievements.