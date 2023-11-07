loading…

Amichai Ben-Eliyahu, Israeli Minister of Cultural Heritage who called for the nuclear bombing of Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Jerusalem Post

JAKARTA – The figure of Amichai Eliyahu is in the international spotlight after calling for the military Israel nuclear bombing Gaza, Palestine, as an option to end the war against Hamas.

The Israeli Minister of Cultural Heritage said that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza could be one of the options that could be chosen. His comments have sparked anger among various parties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suspended his minister because of his comments about nuclear bombs.

Profil Amichai Eliyahu

Amichai Ben-Eliyahu is an Israeli politician and activist. Since 2022, he has served as Israel’s Minister of Cultural Heritage.

Quoting the Times of Israel, Tuesday (7/11/2023), Eliyahu is also known to be a member of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit party led by Itamar Ben Gvir.

Eliyahu was born in Jerusalem in 1979. He grew up in the area called Shlomi.

Eliyahu is the grandson of Mordechai Eliyahu, the Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel. While undergoing military service, he served in the Paratroopers Brigade.

Eliyahu made controversial statements regarding the option of nuclear bombing Gaza even though he was not part of the war cabinet and had no decision-making rights.

This is not the first time he has sparked controversy. Previously, he was known as an opponent of the two-state solution between Palestine and Israel.

According to him, a two-state solution is just a dream that cannot be realized. Apart from that, Eliyahu also fully supports Israel’s annexation of the West Bank and continues to encourage his country to impose sovereignty in other areas.

