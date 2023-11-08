loading…

Ahed Tamimi was arrested by Israeli forces during a raid in the West Bank. Photo/bnn network

WEST BANK – Ahed Tamimi is one of the prominent female activists from Palestine who was recently arrested by Israeli troops in the West Bank on charges of incitement.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said Tamimi was one of 70 Palestinians arrested in Israeli raids in the West Bank and East Jerusalem on October 5, 2023.

According to a Reuters report, her mother, Nariman Tamimi, said more than a dozen Israeli soldiers entered their home overnight and arrested her daughter.

Israeli authorities accused the young woman of “writing inflammatory Instagram posts calling for the killing of settlers and saying ‘what Hitler did was not enough’.”

Actually, who is Ahed Tamimi, and why has this 22 year old woman become a prominent activist in the eyes of Palestinians and Israelis?

Apparently Tamimi has become one of the icons of the resistance against the Israeli occupation.

The figure of Ahed Tamimi

Reporting from the CBS page, Ahed Tamimi has been famous since she was 14 years old. At that time he was recorded biting an Israeli soldier who pushed his 12 year old brother to the ground.

Ahed Tamimi was also arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison in 2017 when she was 16 years old, for slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers who were in her family’s yard.

However, Tamimi only served eight months as a political prisoner. It was only after he was released that his figure began to become famous and received a lot of support.

His actions that are always against a life full of oppression made many Palestinians make him an icon of the Israeli resistance.

Not long ago, Tamimi also published a book entitled ‘They Call Me a Lioness’, which describes herself.

