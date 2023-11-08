According to the patch notes, goalkeepers will be improved and there will be changes to some PlayStyles+.

EA Sports FC 24 continues to advance and grow every day. Hand in hand with its most popular game mode, Ultimate Teamcontent continues to be added to a title that is in its first stage of life. In it, the second squad of the Centurions reigns in envelopes, with the second season pass active and Staff Challenges with elements as innovative as the Pundit Picks cards.

However, Maintaining a game that so many users play every day is hard workand to continue fine-tuning all the errors that occur in it updates are necessary. Until now these had hardly affected the gameplay, but number 5, which has already been announced and will be added to all platforms very soon, yes it will make changes to the gameplay. Some of them are very important, so will have to be taken into account when planning our next games.

Most important changes in update 5

Title Update #5 will soon be available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 24. Full TU notes have been posted to the EASFC Tracker.https://t.co/YMfRExUL1r — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) November 8, 2023

Have been quite a few bugs fixed and changes that have been introduced in certain game mechanics. Many of them we will not have even experienced or will not notice changes, but There are four in particular that we should pay special attention to.:

It has been reduced slightly the speed of the Low passes made at extreme angles.It has been reduced the potential accuracy of crosses made by players with the Play styles Screw Pass and Screw Pass +.They have improved the goalkeeper’s reactions to shots aimed at his first suit.In some specific scenarios, cards that underwent an evolution they could unintentionally lose some playstyles. Those players affected now they will have their correct playing styles again.

As we see, the first two affect passes. One will serve to try to give more realism to passes in which the player is poorly orientedthat is, if a footballer makes a pass with his back turned, it is It is logical that the ball comes out more slowly. That if you do it head-on, with a good angle.

On the other hand, the Cards with the Threaded Pass PlayStyle, in any of their rarities, will be less effective. There have been videos in which the ball took spin with little meaning, so a reduction in this aspect is more than appropriateas well as the increase in the reactions of the goalkeepers, which They conceded too many goals through their post.

The last error that we have mentioned to you was less frequent, but it was undoubtedly one of the most serious. Now we will no longer have to worry about evolving our cards and can use them instantly.

Other changes in update 5

In addition to what we have told you, The latest update brings the following modifications for the different game modes.

Ultimate Team

More cases of stability issues when entering the store through an Evolutions screen.A problem has been solved stability problem that could happen when trying start a match with some evolution cards in the team.

Gameplay

The following issues have been addressed:

In some cases, user-controlled players could move into the path of the ball when not asked to do so to do so. Some cases have been solved where the ball carriers accidentally recovered the ball after a tripping animation when being tackled. players without the Incisive Pass and Trivela play styles (in any of its versions) could make passes with animations that did not correspond to them. In some cases, When making a cross, the player who was about to put the ball into play could behave incorrectly. Instead of making the cross with the foot closest to the baseline, he made a strange turn to center. In some cases, goalkeepers were not using the expected amount of force when deflecting the ball. It was possible that unintentionally request a pass for the first time when activating Player Lock.After a red card to the goalkeeper, the Team Management screen could stop responding.In some situations, the execution animations of set pieces They didn’t always play correctly.Sometimes, the Players returning to the game from off the field could step over others players.

Career Mode

The following issues have been addressed:

In some cases, the players did not regenerate their stamina after international matches in Manager Mode.In Player Career, the Player widget was present incorrectly during some tutorial screens. In Player Career, there may have been Duplicate or similar targets at the same time unintentionally. Cases of a stability problem that could occur.

Clubs

Fixed a stability issue that could occur when completing a skill game.

Time

The following issue has been fixed:

During the Foot Golf Arcade game, the stopwatch was not displayed correctly.

General, audio and video

Some elements of the UI, Kits, Celebrations, Audio, Streaming Packs, Balls, Badges, Reactions, and Bulletin Boards. Furthermore, it has addressed a stability problem that could occur and cases of incorrect button assignments.

