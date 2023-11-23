Suara.com – Presidential candidate (capres) Ganjar Pranowo claims his electability is still good in an internal survey conducted by his team. The survey results are in contrast to the electability of his closest competitor Anies-Muhaimin.

Meanwhile, PSI is starting to reap the rewards after making Kaesang Pangarep the general chairman of the party with the rose symbol.

1. Reluctant to say he lost his electability to Anies, Ganjar shows off internal survey results

Presidential Candidate (Capres) Ganjar Pranowo shows an elementary school (SD) hat. (Special)

Presidential candidate number 3, Ganjar Pranowo, feels that his electability will not decrease ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). This is because he sees that his electability is still good in internal surveys.

“No (down), his electability is still the same,” said Ganjar when met after attending a Muhammadiyah public dialogue event at UMJ, South Tangerang, Thursday (23/11/2023).

2. IPO Survey: Ganjar-Mahfud 28.3%, Prabowo-Gibran 37.5%, Anies-Muhaimin 34.1%

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

Indonesia Political Opinion (IPO) released the results of a survey regarding the electability of presidential and vice presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The results are quite different from survey results from other institutions where the presidential-vice presidential candidate Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar was able to overtake the presidential-vice presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

3. Anies-Muhaimin Pokes Ganjar-Mahfud Electability, Prabowo-Gibran Still Dominates Presidential Election Survey

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

The presidential-vice presidential candidate pair, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Rakabuming Raka, still dominates the results of the 2024 presidential election electability survey. However, what is most surprising is that the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar pair was able to defeat Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

Based on survey results released by the Polling Institute, Prabowo-Gibran is far ahead of his two competitors.

4. PSI Electability Trend Starts On The Track Since Kaesang Led, PDIP Has Actually Declined

Portrait of PSI Chairman Kaesang Pangarep after attending a consolidation meeting in Semarang City. Sunday (22/10) (Suara.com/Ikhsan)

The Polling Institute survey institute highlighted the increase in the electability of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) three months before the 2024 elections. In fact, now PSI is a serious threat to parties with small votes, aka small parties.

Based on the results of a Polling Institute poll regarding electability, PSI is said to have received 2.3 percent of the vote if the election were held today.

5. Together with Ganjar, Mahfud MD admits he will continue Jokowi’s programs which he considers good

Presidential and vice-presidential candidates Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD show number 3 of the lottery results at the Open Plenary Meeting for the Draw and Determination of Serial Numbers for Presidential and Vice-Presidential Candidate Pairs for the 2024 Election at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 3, Mahfud MD, said that he and his presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo would maintain President Jokowi’s good policies, and would make new, better policies if elected later in the 2024 presidential election.

He admitted that he and Ganjar were indeed carrying a spirit of improvement in the 2024 presidential election.

