Totally electric, free to circulate anywhere and only 2.53 meters long: this is the New Fiat Topolino making its debut for the first time at a national event

November 9, 2023

The eightieth edition of the International Cycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition is in full swing. Today, Thursday 9 November is the first day open to the public and the protagonist of the Fiat stand is the Topolino, the new quadricycle dedicated to sustainable mobility, happiness and the Dolce Vita. For the first time at a major event, visitors can see first-hand the two bodywork variants available, one closed and one open, both consistent in their structural characteristics: a single colour, Vita Verde, one wheel design and a single aesthetic approach of the interior.

Where to find them



The two specimens are exhibited at stand B58, pavilion 18where an evocative view of the city was recreated, precisely Via Lincoln in Milan, complete with real street lamps and benches, as well as a pavement almost identical to the urban one.

The two Fiat Topolinos are positioned in the street to highlight the qualities of handling and agility which make it an ideal solution for urban and short-range mobility. Furthermore, thanks to a touch screen present in the exhibition area, the public can interact with a 3D configurator which allows them to visually explore the model in every detail.

The characteristics of the Fiat Topolino



Thanks to its extremely small dimensions compared to a normal car (2.53 meters in length) and its extraordinary handlingthe Topolino rekindles the desire to travel without stress in complete safety, also thanks to the maximum speed limited to 45 km/h, which adapts optimally to the new trend of speed limits of 30 km/h in cities.

Both variants, open or closed, they are characterized by a 5.4 kWh battery that offers up to 75 km of autonomy and easy charging to connect at home. Furthermore, the Topolino boasts extraordinary habitability, given by the two misaligned seats; a large glass surface, which significantly increases the perception of the space in its entirety; and, above all, the strategically placed luggage compartments. One of these, placed between the driver and passenger, can accommodate a suitcase, for a total of 63 liters of internal cargo space. Last but not least, Topolino offers various customization options. Options include the rear luggage rack, the Dolcevita Box – a functional fabric band for storing personal items – vintage mirrors with chrome effect. More information on the model is available at this link.

For such a special vehicle FIAT has also created a revolutionary customer experience inspired by the most popular e-commerce platforms. In fact, both the purchasing process and the delivery – which can be carried out directly to customers’ homes starting from January 2024 – are extremely simple thanks to the most intuitive and accessible digital purchasing process ever created by Fiat. Just a few clicks on the dedicated website are enough to configure your car, decide the duration of the financing program and the first down payment.

After checking the order summary with all the information, the order is complete and all that remains is to wait for the New Fiat Topolino to arrive directly home or at the nearest dealership. Thanks to this FIAT service is the first brand to provide complete traceability of the purchase of a quadricycle. Customers can in fact check the position of the product at any time, from order to delivery, by accessing the FIAT website, receiving update emails and contacting the Back Office team.

Discover the Fiat Topolino at stand B58, pavilion 18!