Each team has a period of 14 days to submit a request to the Federation regarding the possibility of reviewing events that occurred during a race weekend. Currently this period extends to two weeks but, according to what Motorsport.com has learned, in the future it will be reduced to four days, therefore 96 hours. Furthermore, a tax will be introduced as happens in other situations, while currently there is no cost.

The plan to change the right of review was discussed ahead of Haas’ recent request for a review into track limit infringements committed by rivals at the US GP. However, this case highlights the fact that requests to review events at Grands Prix are more common than they used to be and the FIA ​​is keen to make teams think twice before making an appeal.

In addition to the Haas example, applications have also been submitted this year by Aston Martin (Bahrain), Ferrari (Australia) and McLaren (Austria). The FIA ​​therefore intends to amend both the International Sporting Code and its own rules for 2024, pending approval from the Annual General Assembly in December. The changes will apply to all FIA competitions, not just F1.

Originally, there was no time limit on requesting a review, so a team could in theory dispute the result of a race that had taken place months earlier. Subsequently, to prevent the situation from prolonging, the deadline was increased to 14 days, a limit that Haas took advantage of to gather its evidence.

The plan to change the regulations provides for the deadline to be 96 hours from the end of the race although, in exceptional circumstances, the stewards may extend the deadline to 120 hours. A fee equivalent to the cost of an appeal will also be introduced, currently €6,000 in the case of F1. This amount will be refunded only if the right of review is accepted by the sports commissioners.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, arrive in Parc Ferme after the Sprint race

In addition, changes are planned to the functioning of the appeals system. Currently, teams can submit a notice of intent to appeal and have 96 hours to decide whether or not to proceed with a formal appeal.

The problem with the current system is that a notice of intention to appeal can suspend a penalty. Therefore, a driver could receive a grid penalty and have it overturned by the team notifying them of their intention to appeal. The team could then then withdraw from the appeal process, having raced from their original grid position.

From now on, even if the warning is withdrawn, the matter will be referred to the International Court of Appeal and the affected team could receive a penalty if it is deemed to have gained an advantage by exploiting this technicality of the process. Currently there is no fee if the team decides not to proceed with the appeal: however, from now on the amount must be paid in advance, accompanying the notification of the intention to appeal.

