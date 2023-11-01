Tadbulb debuts in Pokémon GO in dazzling fashion during the Festival of Lights, which arrives this November on all smart devices.

The Festival of Lights in Pokémon GO starts soon in mobiles con Android e iOSshowing that the saga It is still active beyond Nintendo Switch and games like Scarlet and Purple or Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

He Niantic game will soon add Tadbulb, who will make his first appearance in the game. And to this is added that some wild Pokémon are going to have a lighting effect at night.

This Festival of Lights will be active from Tuesday, November 7, at 10:00, until Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Tadbulb, the Electrocurdled Pokémon, and its evolution, Bellibolt, will debut.

The Bonuses of the event are Double Stardust for hatching Pokémon Eggs, double Candy for hatching them and the Incense (except for the daily adventure) activated during the event will last twice as long.

“There will be an exclusive timed research during the event! You will be able to do timed research focused on exploring and capturing Pokémon!

Complete the research tasks to get an exclusive event t-shirt for your avatar and encounters with Pokémon from the event,” Niantic confirms that they already know everything that “Team Play” generates.

The update with or without augmented reality comes to the game

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently: Pikachu, Vulpix, Ponyta, Magnemite, Voltorb, Chinchou, Mareep, Slugma, Electrike and Litwick; some might even encounter Morelull and/or Tadbulb.

Los Next Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs and the Morelull de Huevos will be more likely to be variocolor than the wild ones: Elekid, Magby, Dedenne and Morelull.

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently when using Incense: Alola Geodude, Hisui Voltorb, Slugma, Volbeat, Illumise, Blitzle, Litwick, Litleo, Dedenne, Morelull, and Tadbulb.

Las field research tasks with the theme of the Festival of Lights will give access to Darumaka, Morelull and/or Tadbulb. “Be on the lookout for Exhibits at various PokéStops during the Festival of Lights in which Litwick and Tadbulb can participate.”

And if that were not enough, the developer plans celebrate a raid day next November 11; you are not going to miss it.

It is quite clear that the Festival of Lights in Pokémon GO prepared by Niantic has many bonuses and new featureslike Tadbulb’s debut and many others.