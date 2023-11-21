

Staatsbosbeheer, as nature organization manager in the area, previously indicated that tree felling actually has a strengthening effect on nature and is necessary. Contact was made in advance with local residents, where the importance of the tree felling was explained. Forest ranger Ine Nijveld said in September that she understands the emotions that the felling of trees evokes, but that it is part of the nature recovery plan. The felling of trees creates more space for the heath and connects the heath and natural fields. And that is beneficial for the living environment of, for example, the black grouse.