Confindustria-Federlegno Arredo, a further sign of weakness of the Viale dell’Astronomia association

Now that the rift between Federlegno Arredo e Confindustria is now definitive, as reported on Affaritaliani.it, many are wondering what will happen to the Viale dell’Astronomia association. Less and less central, less and less “powerful” and more and more marginal in our economic fabric, Confindustria is preparing to experience the period that will lead to the designation of the next president amidst a thousand doubts and worries.

First of all: who in place of the current president? The name that resonates most is that of Emanuele Orsini, former vice president and most accredited candidate for succession. The problem, however, is that there is no escape from structural dwarfism Confindustria. The idea of ​​a shadow committee that found a strong name foundered (as Affari wrote in the preview) before it even started. The risk of a leading candidate being shot and burned was too high.

And the same goes for other candidates who have progressively withdrawn. So, the same Alberto Marenghithe favorite of Bonomi, was put in a corner. On the other hand, it is no mystery that the current president is not at the top of Viale dell’Astronomia’s preferences and any suggestions from him are not welcomed with jubilation.

It is therefore a sad race for succession, far from the clamor that would be expected of such an important association for our country. And the choice to get rid of Federlegno Arredo to found a new acronym, yet another, represents a further sign of weakness. Such a pity.

