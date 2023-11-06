The twentieth edition of the Federal Supercourse began at the Vallelunga racetrack, in Campagnano di Roma, with the first part dedicated to psycho-physical assessments. This year too, the ACI Sport Federal School has assigned Formula Medicine, a partner present for several years on this training campus, the task of testing and monitoring the students during the first day of activity, with tests and practical exercises both free and through the use of interactive tools.

What may seem like a video game to the six kids, or a simulation with the joystick in front of the screen, is actually a useful exercise for Formula Medicine psychologist Claudia Menegetti to understand the students’ reactivity and response to external stimuli. A reproduction of the mechanism that is often proposed during competitive activity, which on the occasion of the Supercourse represents both training and a means of evaluating pilots.

On the opposite front, between one exercise and another, the boys’ muscles tremble as they train at the pace dictated by Athletic Trainer Davide Faustini, another specialist sent by Dr.’s facility. Riccardo Ceccarelli to understand the sporting aptitude of the pilots and, at the same time, suggest the correct way to train outside the cockpit.

However, the psycho-physical assessments section represents only the appetizer of the Federal Supercourse, which includes another three days of activities. In fact, on Tuesday the six drivers will begin to rev their engines on the Roman circuit at the wheel of the Mitjets. In fact, for the first time in twenty editions these tourism vehicles will make their debut within the Supercorso and will represent the testing ground for the “covered wheels” part of the program. The initial day therefore ended with the testing of the seats, preparatory to entering the track the following day.

Photo by: ACI Sport

ACI Sport Federal Supercourse