The Fed leaves rates unchanged but the monetary tightening is not over: here’s why

The Fed still remains firm but leaves the door open to a new rise in prices rates. For the second time in a row the Federal Open Market Committee, the body responsible for monetary policy in the United States, left interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50%, a range where they have been since July, the highest level since 2001. The decision, in line with analysts’ expectations, was unanimous. It is the third time since March 2022 that the institute has decided not to adjust interest rates, exactly as it had done in the previous meeting.

The president of the US central bank, Jerome Powell, during the press conference at the end of the two-day FOMC meeting, he said that it is possible to raise rates again after a pause. “The idea that it would be difficult to raise rates again after the break is incorrect,” Powell noted. “We are not sure that our policy is sufficiently restrictive”, added the governor, underlining that the FOMC “is not thinking at this moment about a rate cut” and that no decisions have been made regarding the next meetings. “The FOMC is proceeding with caution and will make decisions based on data and economic prospects,” Powell assured, adding: “the question we ask ourselves is whether we need to raise rates further.”

Compared to the last one meeting of the central institute, on September 20, macro statistics came out better than expected in terms of both growth and the labor market. But in the meantime the inflation trend remains above the central bank’s target.

In the statement, the Fed acknowledged the surprising strength of the U.S. economy, but also touched on the tighter financial conditions facing businesses and households. “Economic activity has expanded to a sustained pace in the third quarter“the US central bank said in a statement that followed recent data that showed GDP grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter. Powell said the institution’s staff does not expect a recession and that “strong economic data could put progress on inflation at risk and justify tighter policy.”

The Fed, he assured, “is strongly committed to bringing inflation down to the target of 2%” but, he reiterated, the road “is still very long”. In the statement, the US central bank said it is still observing the impact of past rate hikes as it evaluates further action, mindful of the “delays in monetary policy influences economic activity and inflationas well as economic and financial developments.” Adding to the possible pressures is a rise in market interest rates that could further dampen economic growth.

The note hints at this possible impact, adding a reference to tightening financial conditions as one of the factors that “could weigh on economic activity“, with effects still uncertain. The Fed will take into account “high geopolitical tensions” and “their effects on the economy”, Powell specified, underlining that the institute is “paying attention” to the increase in long-term bond yields which, if “persisted, could have implications for the central bank’s monetary policy”. Ten-year Treasuries have risen sharply in the last two monthsbut Powell called this tightening of financial conditions “fluctuating” for now and not yet “persistent.”

