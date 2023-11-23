loading…

It is predicted that the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza will suffer the same fate as Al-Shifa Hospital. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli troops last week raided Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa Hospital (RS) – and hundreds of people eventually fled and the World Health Organization (WHO) described the facility as a “death zone”.

Israel claims Hamas is hiding an underground command center there, but the group denies this.

Similar accusations have been leveled against the Indonesian hospital – also in the north of Gaza – with a senior doctor now telling the BBC: “The same scenario in al-Shifa is expected unless a ceasefire occurs.”

Marwan Sultan, the Indonesian hospital’s medical director, reported heavy tank fire around the facility, occurring at 15-minute intervals:

“We couldn’t stay in the room because the window was hit. We lived in the hospital corridor. My office was targeted several times,” Sultan told the BBC.

Sultan said 10 medical professionals and 200 patients were still in Indonesian hospitals.

“The doctors have asked the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza to provide three buses to evacuate the hospital,” Sultan said. He also requested 13 ambulances for patients who could not sit up. They also communicate with the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, the director of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Adnan al-Bursh, has been detained by the Israeli military, according to one of the doctors working there. Al-Bursh, who is head of the orthopedics department at al-Shifa, but is currently in an Indonesian hospital, spoke to the BBC earlier, and said Abu Salamiya was detained while accompanying a patient who was evacuated from the hospital.