Will the thousands of PAS detectors in the Netherlands be left alone for the time being or will the provinces have to intervene quickly and severely because the mainly agricultural companies operate without the required nature permit? The Council of State will look into three cases in which the provinces of Overijssel and Utrecht ignored a request from environmental organization Mobilization (MOB) for measures. If MOB is right, the consequences will be major throughout the Netherlands. The provinces can no longer sit idle. Many agricultural companies will then face the threat of major restructuring or closure.