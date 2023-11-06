loading…

The fate of Palestinian residents in Hebron is that they live like in prison and are often targets of violence by Israeli troops. Photo/REUTERS

HEBRON – Hebron is a city in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Israel. This city is divided into two areas, namely H2 and H1.

Around 20% of the H2 area is part of Palestine, but there are around 700 Israelis living in illegal settlements and the Israeli military has full control over parts of the area.

Palestinian residents of besieged Hebron describe their conditions as being like living in prison. They are often attacked by settlers and Israeli soldiers, deprived of supplies and essential services, and their access to work is cut off.

“This has never happened before when a lockdown was implemented, even during the Second Intifada,” said Bassam Abu Aisha, Vice President of the Local Drivers’ Union and former President of the Popular Committee for Tel Rumeida, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Monday (6/11/2023).

“We feel like we are in prison,” added several Palestinian residents in Hebron.

After a major Hamas attack on October 7 into southern Israel, Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron ordered owners to immediately close shops and stay home. The order was accompanied by gunpoint.

Through online chat groups, Palestinian residents are worried about notifications that those living in the H2 area will be shot by Israeli troops if they are found outside their homes.

The notification forced Palestinian residents in H2 not to leave their homes at all and live off the supplies they had.

They can only leave the house and cross checkpoints at specified hours, namely morning and evening on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.