Suara.com – Member III of the Indonesian Financial Audit Agency (BPK), Achsanul Qosasi was officially named by the Attorney General’s Office as one of the suspects in the BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo corruption. In this case he is suspected of receiving IDR 40 billion.

Achsanul himself is the owner of the Madura United football club which is headquartered in Gelora Bangkalan, Pamekasan, East Java.

Initially, Achasanul acquired the Pelita Bandung Raya club to become Madura United FC in 2016. Achsanul became the ‘boss’ of the club nicknamed Laskar Sape Kerrab which is under the auspices of PT Polana Bola Madura Bersatu (PBMB).

Apart from being active at the club, Achsanul also joined PSSI as treasurer from 2007-2011.

Achsanul was also proposed to become General Chair of PSSI, but refused. Achsanul also refused to run in the PSSI Exco election for the 2023-2027 period even though his name was submitted by the vote owner.

So Suspect

Previously, Member III of the Financial Audit Agency (BPK) Achsanul Qosasi was officially named a suspect in the alleged BTS Kominfo corruption case. On Friday (3/11/2023), Achsanul was first summoned by the Attorney General’s Office to undergo examination.

Achsanul Qosasi was questioned by the Attorney General’s Office after his name was mentioned during the trial. He was questioned regarding alleged corruption in receiving Rp. 40 billion worth of money which allegedly flowed to the BPK.

“After carrying out intensive examination and… evidence, the team concluded that there was sufficient evidence to determine the person concerned (Achsanul Qosasi) as a suspect,” said Director of Special Investigation and Special Investigation at the Attorney General’s Office, Kuntadi, to media crew including Suara.com, Friday.

Previously, Achsanul Qosasi was questioned by the Attorney General’s Office since 8.00 WIB this morning. He was summoned after his name was mentioned at the BTS BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo corruption case trial.

“That’s it, that’s it, from around 8 o’clock. It should be 9 o’clock,” said the Head of the Legal Information Center (Kapuspenkum) at the Indonesian Attorney General’s Office, Ketut Sumedana.

He also confirmed that Achsanul would be clarified regarding the flow of BTS 4G corruption funds.

“Regarding the flow of funds that was revealed in court, we want to clarify that,” said Ketut.