Before the launch of a new generation, it is normal to see price drops in previous models at Apple, becoming the perfect moment for many people who had long been longing for that bitten apple product. Now, along with the pre-Black Friday offers, we can find the Apple Watch Series 8 for 349.98 euros at PcComponentes.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm)

With a previous price of 379 euros, it is now placed at the minimum price with these 349.98 euros, assuming a saving of 30 euros.

We find ourselves before the 41 millimeter version. A watch that has new dials to customize the screen 1.6-inch Retina LTPO OLED with 352 x 430 pixel resolution. In addition, it has Always On Display and reaches up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

The processor that powers the WatchOS 9 system is the Apple S8, along with the W3 chip for wireless and U1 for ultra-wideband. As for sensors, apart from measuring blood oxygen pressure, the accelerometer, GPS, compass or heart rate, the accident detection and temperature sensorits great news.

This smart watch, water resistant up to 50 meters and with IP6X protectionhas Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5. The battery, in Xataka tests, can reach up to 36 hours of autonomy with different types of use. Includes microphone and speaker for phone or emergency calls.

