China has just far exceeded the forecasts of telecommunications industry experts. Huawei, China Mobile, Cernet Corporation and Tsinghua University have carried out an extraordinarily ambitious joint project that has allowed them anticipate two years to the most optimistic plans.

And they have managed to develop a high-performance communications network that links the cities of Beijing, Wuhan and Canton (Guangzhou) capable of reaching a transfer speed of 1.2 Tbit/s (1,200 Gbit/s). Bringing to fruition a fiber optic communications infrastructure of more than 3,000 km capable of delivering this performance is a true feat.

In fact, this connection service is ten times faster than the most advanced communications infrastructures available to date. Curiously, it came into operation last July, although its official launch took place this week. In any case, the most shocking thing is that telecommunications experts had predicted that the first networks capable of reaching a transfer speed of 1 Tbit/s They would not arrive until 2025.

China leads in telecommunications

To put this achievement in context, we are interested in remembering that most of the communications networks that interconnect the cities of industrialized countries work with a transfer speed of 100 Gbit/s. There are some exceptions, such as the United States, which has just completed the transition to its fifth-generation networks capable of reaching 400 Gbit/s, but the most common performance is more modest.

“This project shows that China has the technology necessary to build a faster internet”

In any case, this milestone represents only the tip of the iceberg for China. And this high-performance communications network is part of a much broader project that will last ten years and will allow this infrastructure to be deployed throughout the country. Wu Jianping, the leader of the project, defends that “it is not only a successful operation; the most important thing is that it demonstrates that China has the necessary technology to build a faster internet.”

This achievement supports the effort that Xi Jinping’s Government is making to lead in telecommunications, and has come just two weeks after the launch of an ambitious 15 billion dollar plan that seeks to place China at the forefront in the field. of quantum telecommunications. It is evident that if the US, Europe or Japan, among other great powers, want to be at their level, they are going to have to apply themselves thoroughly.

