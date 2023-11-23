The far-right Freedom Party won the most votes in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. Led by radical leader Geert Wilders, the Party for Freedom (PVV) took over 23 percent of the votes, almost ten percent more than the polls indicated the day before: they should guarantee it 37 of the 150 seats in the lower house of Dutch parliament. The victory of the far right is a surprising result and represents an important change in a country that for the last 11 years had been governed by Marc Rutte, a centrist prime minister.

The electoral cartel between the Labor Party and the Green Left (PvdA-GL) led by Frans Timmermans, former vice-president of the European Commission, was the second most voted party with 15.6 percent of the votes and 25 seats. The People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) of the former conservative Prime Minister Mark Rutte, now led by the Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, had probably the most disappointing result and below expectations: it lost almost 7 percent of the votes compared to the last elections, closing at 15 percent: it will have 24 seats in the Chamber.

The leader of the PVV Geert Wilders is probably the European politician with the most radical program towards Islam and immigration, with the exception of openly neo-fascist or neo-Nazi groups: he has long called for the closure of all mosques and a ban on entry into the country for Muslims. Among the strong themes of his electoral campaign there is also a strong euroscepticism: Wilders is a supporter of a possible referendum for the Netherlands’ exit from the European Union, defined as Nexit.

Despite the success of his party in the parliamentary elections, Wilders is unlikely to become prime minister: in the great fragmentation of the country’s politics (26 parties presented themselves in the elections) to form a government it will be necessary for multiple political formations to find an agreement. During the election campaign and in the first hours after the counting began, the parties with the most votes have already declared that they have no intention of being part of a coalition led by the PVV.

The electoral victory was surprising for the PVV itself, which had not planned a place to celebrate it until three days before the vote. In the end Wilders commented on the results in a small venue in Scheveningen, a seaside resort near The Hague: “The voters spoke and said they were fed up.” Wilders said he was ready to give up his most divisive and unconstitutional measures on Islam to form a governing coalition: “We will not talk about mosques, the Koran and Islamic schools.”

Instead, he reiterated his positions against immigration: the alleged migration emergency was a central theme of the electoral campaign in the Netherlands. The other centre-right groups also talked a lot about it and before the government fell the new VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius had said she was very in favor of the law which would have made family reunification of asylum seekers more difficult, even though she had arrived in the Netherlands precisely through this mechanism. Yeşilgöz-Zegerius is in fact the daughter of two Turkish and Kurdish political refugees and she moved to the Netherlands when she was very young together with her mother and her sister, rejoining her father who arrived there three years before her. In a poll by the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper before the elections, more than 40 percent of those interviewed believed that too much money was being spent on welcoming migrants and asylum seekers. In 2022, the Netherlands received 37,020 asylum requests, the highest number since 2015: 2.1 per thousand inhabitants, Italy received 1.4.

A possible government led by the PVV would further change the balance within the European Union, shifting it towards the right and towards the countries most hostile to common policies on the reception of migrants and on measures to combat climate change. The Hungarian leader Viktor Orbàn was in fact among the first to congratulate Wilders, writing sui social: «The wind of change is here».