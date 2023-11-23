Parliamentary elections were held in the Netherlands on Wednesday 22 November and the party with the most votes was surprisingly the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV): it obtained over 23 percent of the votes, almost ten percent in more than what the polls indicated the day before. Its leader is an old acquaintance of Dutch and European politics: his name is Geert Wilders, he is 60 years old, of which at least thirty spent in politics, and has been known for years for his radical positions towards Islam and immigration, among most extreme in Europe except for openly neo-fascist or neo-Nazi groups.

Geert Wilders is a very different politician from Mark Rutte, the centre-right prime minister who has led Dutch governments for the last thirteen years and who a few weeks ago announced his retirement from active politics. Rutte was a conservative politician but was essentially pro-European and had progressive positions on civil rights and climate change. Wilders has much more conservative positions on all these issues, and openly illiberal on others. In short, his victory could represent an important change for the politics of the Netherlands.

It is not yet clear whether Wilders will be able to form a government and become prime minister, given that almost all the other parties already in the election campaign had said they did not want to ally with him. However, thanks to the election result, Wilders has certainly regained a centrality that he had essentially lost in recent years.

Wilders presents himself as an anti-establishment leader and hostile to professional politicians, but in addition to being the third most senior MP in parliament, he is considered one of the most experienced and shrewd politicians in the whole country. In the Netherlands he is famous for his provocative statements and aggressive language on social media, for which he has often been compared to former US President Donald Trump. But his political thought was not always so extreme and indeed had a long evolution, according to some often characterized by opportunism and his desire to constantly occupy the political scene. From an aesthetic point of view, however, what characterizes him is his long bleached hair (his natural color is dark brown: like that of his mother, who has Indonesian origins).

Wilders’ political career began in 1990, within the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, the same as Rutte. Between 1990 and 1998, Wilders worked as an assistant to Frits Bolkestein, a prominent Dutch politician and one of the first to question the Dutch tradition of openness to immigration and multiculturalism. In 2017, Bolkestein called Wilders his “sorcerer’s apprentice”: a person who had trained under him but who then espoused increasingly extreme positions.

In the early 2000s Wilders left the party, considering it too moderate, and in 2004 he founded the Freedom Party. Two years later he ran in the 2006 elections as a right-wing liberal with a strong position against Islamic extremism. He said his ideal politician was British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and that he was not interested in getting close to other radical right-wing European politicians, such as France’s Marine Le Pen, an aspect on which he has changed his opinion over the years. subsequent ones. But the economic aspects have always been secondary in his political platform: his Islamophobic positions immediately defined him.

For years now, a debate has been ongoing in the Netherlands on the integration of the many Muslim migrants arriving from the Middle East. In some pockets of Dutch society, distrust towards foreigners who come from certain areas of the world is still a rather widespread phenomenon. Wilders has been trying to exploit these fears for years. Years ago he declared that his contempt for Islam was fueled by the assassination of the director Theo van Gogh, known above all for his very critical positions on Islam, and by the period he spent in Israel on a kibbutz. In the years immediately following the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001 he supported the need to ban the circulation of the Koran, which he compared to Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf. His rhetoric has not abated over time: his party has been calling for years for the closure of all Dutch mosques and a ban on Muslims entering the country, intolerant and illegal measures under Dutch and European law.

Because of these extreme positions and his ability to circulate them, Wilders has received numerous death threats in his career, some deemed credible by the police: in 2010 he was included in the list of main targets of the Islamist terrorist group al Qaeda, which he reiterated in 2020. For years he has lived with an escort of at least six plainclothes police officers. For his speeches Wilders was also tried twice for inciting violence and hatred: for the first charge he was acquitted in 2011, for the second he was convicted in 2016.

His radical rhetoric is considered by many to be an attempt to continually raise the bar of public debate in order to remain at the center of the political scene, an objective which has almost always yielded results.

In the 2006 elections, the first in which the Freedom Party participated, it took 5 percent of the votes. Four years later he tripled the result, obtaining 15 percent. After having brought down the first Rutte government by removing its external support, in the early elections of 2012 Wilders added Euroscepticism to his electoral campaign program, promising that if he won he would take the Base Countries out of the euro and the European Union. However, the party received around half a million fewer votes than in the previous elections and many blamed this defeat on its proposals on European matters. From then until 2023 the Netherlands was governed by coalitions led by Rutte, who always excluded Wilders from these alliances due to his extremist positions, despite the fact that the PVV was always the second or third party in the lower house by number of seats .

Lately Wilders also seemed to have lost those intuitions that had made him a protagonist of Dutch politics: in the 2019 European elections his party only received 3.5 percent of the votes, coming tenth.

According to political scientist at the University of Amsterdam Sarah de Lange, interviewed by Politico, Wilders’ victory in the 2023 elections appears to have been determined by the fact that the electoral campaign had immigration as its central point, an issue in which Wilders has been investing for years, on which several centrist and center-right parties have promoted radical positions.

De Lange claims that by doing so the traditional parties have “legitimized Wilders” and that “voters may have thought that it was better to vote for the original, rather than for the copy”. According to a recent poll by the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, reducing immigration was the most important issue for Dutch voters, followed by purchasing power and the functioning of the healthcare system. This summer the last Rutte government fell precisely because it was unable to agree on a law to regulate immigration. In 2022, the Netherlands received 37,020 asylum requests, the highest number since 2015: 2.1 per thousand inhabitants, Italy received 1.4.

In fact, all the main center and right-wing candidates had included points in their program on reducing the entry of migrants with a work permit, asylum seekers and quotas for family reunification.

They are found in the program of the Party for Freedom many radical proposals on migration, many of which are practically unfeasible or potentially illegal. These include the complete closure of the Netherlands’ borders to non-EU people, including asylum seekers, and the introduction of work visas for citizens of some European countries.

However, during the election campaign Wilders had tried to tone down some of his more radical proposals, especially regarding Islam, trying to describe himself as a leader with clear but not extreme positions.

On Wednesday evening, after the arrival of the results that he himself found hard to believe, Wilders was even more explicit about his intentions, perhaps sensing that in order to become prime minister he will need the support of several other parties. Referring to what the center candidate Pieter Omtzigt had said about him during the election campaign, Wilders said: “I understand very well that the other parties do not want to govern with a party that wants unconstitutional measures” and for this reason “we will not talk about (the ban ) of mosques, Quran and Islamic schools”.

35!!!!!! PVV LARGEST PARTY ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oMANVYvGjy — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 22, 2023

However, one issue where Wilders does not seem to have any intention of retracting is his anti-Europeanism and his proposal for a referendum to leave the European Union, called Nexit (Nederland + exit). Although according to polls it is unlikely that the Dutch will decide to leave the Union, the Netherlands has always maintained that European institutions should adopt a stricter policy on migration and more rigorous on public finances.

His hypothetical election as prime minister could however affect the European approach not only on issues such as immigration but also on the sending of new weapons to Ukraine, which Wilders is against, and on programs to combat climate change, which he often compared to a form of tyranny. Wilders would still have to work hard to form alliances with other leaders. In the past he has attacked several countries and governments, especially in Southern Europe, accusing them of excessive dependence on European Union money.

In 2020, for example, he participated in a demonstration against the Recovery Fund, the European Union’s reservoir of funds to combat the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic. At the demonstration Wilders displayed a sign asking not to give “even a cent to Italy”. However, some far-right Italian leaders have continued to maintain relations with Wilders: Prime Minister Matteo Salvini congratulated him on his victory and on December 3 they will hold a rally in Florence together with Marine Le Pen.

DT Geert Wilders: RT Geert Wilders: Not a cent to Italy!! pic.twitter.com/86My6yRKoS https://t.co/hyd1QhIaD0 — Politwoops NL (@PolitwoopsNL) July 11, 2020

To form a government Wilders would need the support of 76 out of 150 deputies in the Chamber. His party controls 37. Omtzigt, who seemed the favorite but came fourth, seems to have opened up to forming a coalition with Wilders, but at the moment no one else seems to have taken similar positions. Furthermore, all together, the centre-right, center and centre-left parties would largely have the numbers to form a majority without Wilders: much will depend on the negotiations that will begin in the next few days.