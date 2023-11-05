The Fantastic Four and the X-Men have had disagreements in the past on many occasions.

Like First Family Marvellos 4 Fantastic It is the group that has had the most interaction with the rest of the characters that are part of the Marvel Universe. Los 4 Fantastic They have worked side by side with many teams since they gained their powers, but they have a particularly special and difficult relationship with the X-Men. During a recent confrontation between both groups, a new member of the X-Men It especially bothered The Thing and the Human Torch. After a confrontation, the two agreed that They have no appreciation for Rasputin IV.

It is said that friction makes love, but perhaps when there is more friction than necessary that is when sparks start to fly. in the comic X-Men #27it is shown how a small group of the few remaining mutants left after the Orchis massacre visit the Fantastic Four in Ben Grimm’s farm. Rasputinone of the mutant chimeras of Sinister, gets straight to the point and says what the purpose of her visit is. She recognizes that she is there to get the information they need, no more, no less.

The Thing and the Human Torch try to confront her, and she knocks out each of them, leaving them to agree that they aren’t big fans of the new addition to the mutant team. Over the years, the Fantastic Four have traveled with other superhero teams from Marvel and, sometimes, they have shared truly unforgettable moments with them. This is especially true with the X-Menafter the suspicion that Franklin Richards could be a mutant left things particularly tense between both Marvel groups.

Reed Richards tried to find a way to be able to hide the Gen-X to protect his son, but Professor X and Magneto entered his mind in order to obtain that information. Since Rasputin and the others X-Men They went to the farm looking for that same pretext, the 4 Fantastic They felt that their space was being invaded. Sue Storm y Reed RichardsHowever, they do not share his hatred for Rasputin enough to reject his request. The Fantastic Four recognize that they need mutual support since they and the X-Men They have a common enemy in Orchis.

Rasputin’s daring tactics they didn’t stop them from doing everything they could to help them, and Sue even reminds an unimpressed Ben and Johnny that the X-Men suffered a big loss, again. The Fantastic Four offer empathy and help to the X-Mendespite Rasputin gives the impression of having very little respect from mutants.

