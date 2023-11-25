According to new information, it seems that Silver Surfer could return to the MCU, although with a more than notable change.

The new Fantastic Four movie could bring a lot of new things to its universe.

The Fantastic Four are about to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although there is still not much information about it, it is official that you will soon be able to enjoy them on the big screen thanks to the reboot that is to come. On this occasion, a well-known insider has said that one of his characters, more specifically Silver Surfer could enter the film as a female character. Something that will surprise many, but is not new.

No matter how reliable the person who provided this information is, you are faced with information that is not official, therefore you already know what you have to do. All of this has to be taken with a grain of salt unless Marvel itself or someone from within the Fantastic Four movie confirms or denies the information. There is even talk that Pedro Pascal could be chosen to play Reed Richards, but what has been said is not official information for now.

Silver Surfer would return to the UCM as a woman

This information comes from Jeff Sneider, who has put this information on his website The InSneider. As he confirms, Silver Surfer would return to the big screen in the next reboot of the Fantastic Four movie and the most notable change is that she would do so as a woman. It is not known if this could refer to a different version of the character or it is simply the same but changing its sex.

The history of the Silver Surfer through the comics is really extensive and its creation is due to a person sacrificing himself to save his planet from Galactus. Once he does this, becomes the villain’s herald and in exchange he obtains cosmic power and a board that allows him to travel through space at the speed of light. However, if you’re thinking that the reboot’s Silver Surfer would be the first time she’s shown as a woman, you’re wrong.

Although it did not have the same name, you can’t forget Nova, which also became Galactus’s herald. Although they are different characters, perhaps the information offered by Jeff Sneider goes a little there. However, as long as there is no official news about it, you just have to wait a little longer and not go crazy with all the information that is coming about this new film. As a curious detail, in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 there is a detail that confirms that The Fantastic Four are part of the same universe.

