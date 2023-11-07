Scams have become a constant concern, where ever-inventive scammers are continually coming up with new ways to scam people, and social media has become fertile ground for these fraudulent activities.

In particular, platforms like WhatsApp and Bizum have been the epicenter of a real problem in terms of scams.

One of the most recent and persistent tactics is known as the false son scam. This scam has left several victims in its wake, which is why it has begun to raise concern among many people and the police.

What is the false son scam?

The false son scam works as follows:

The scammer sends a WhatsApp message to the victim posing as his or her son or daughter. In the message, the scammer explains that he has broken her cell phone and that he needs money for an emergency, since he is in trouble. The victim, who is usually a mother, worries about her son and ends up transferring the money she asks for.

It should be noted that generally the message contains words like: “Hi Mom. My cell phone is broken. I have a temporary number. I can not call you. You can send me an SMS through WhatsApp to number 656…“.

The scammer tricks the person into sending money to a bank account or Bizum ID that is not theirs.

The money reaches the hands of people who collaborate with the criminal, called “mules”, and who later deliver it to him. In this way, scammers take advantage of intermediaries to make it difficult to trace money.

According to the National Police, the people who have been arrested for this scam have obtained just over 60,000 euros. Which shows that it is a very juicy activity for cybercriminals.

This is how you can avoid being a victim of the false son scam

To avoid falling into the trap and being part of the false son scam, it is important to follow some recommendations. First of all, and this is the most important thing, be wary of everything and everyone if you receive a message on your WhatsApp from a family member that you were not expecting, don’t answer for anything in the world.

Given the increase in cases of identity theft fraud, the National Police has issued a series of tips to prevent citizens from being victims of this deception.

Among them, It is recommended to verify the origin of messages requesting urgent moneycall the supposedly affected relatives directly and do not make transfers to unknown bank accounts.