On Sunday evening, hundreds of people stormed the airport in Machackala, the main city of the Russian federal republic of Dagestan, with the intention of attacking a plane that had just landed from Israel. The crowd, moved by anti-Semitic sentiments and the desire for “revenge for Gaza” in relation to the current war between Hamas and Israel, managed to enter the arrivals area, the tarmac and some offices, blocking several travelers with the aim of check if they were Jews. More than sixty people were then arrested, but the airport remained closed throughout the evening and for a few hours the situation was particularly tense.

The crowd had gathered thanks to word of mouth built on social media and in particular on some Telegram channels. Through the analysis of messages from some of these channels, an investigation by the New York Times highlighted how Sunday’s attack was the result of a “hate campaign” that had been going on for over two and a half weeks. In fact, since October 11th, the news was circulating on social media that a large group of Israeli citizens, who had emigrated from Dagestan in the past, were intending to move back to the country.

Dagestan is a Russian federal republic with approximately 3 million inhabitants in the Caucasus region, bordering the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia, where the majority of the population is Muslim. There is also a small Jewish community of around 800 families, many of them concentrated in the southern city of Derbent.

Direct flights between Tel Aviv and Machackala are quite frequent, but were interrupted for a few days following the Hamas attack in Israel on 7 October. The resumption of flights on 11 October coincided with the spread of the first false news regarding the alleged arrival of “Israeli refugees” in Dagestan. Some Telegram channels involved were already known for having proposed conspiracy theories in the past.

On October 12, a photo was posted on the Voice of Dagestan channel of a group of people at the airport with some Palestinian flags, in what was defined as a “welcoming committee” for the Israelis. It is unclear whether the photo was actually taken that day or whether it was earlier, but it was widely circulated.

In the following weeks, and in particular from 23 October, numerous posts appeared on social media repeating the news of the arrival of “Jews” who “pass themselves off as refugees” and who “intend to stay” in Dagestan. The posts were increasingly offensive and violent and incited the local population to rebel, also because it was claimed that several Israeli families had applied to buy a house in the country through various real estate agencies. It was fake news again, but the agencies were actually contacted: only that those who called them were the same people who had spread the fake news, who wanted to “test” the response, and publicly denounce those who agreed to find homes for the alleged Israeli citizens.

The day before the airport attack, a photo of a guest at the Flamingo hotel in Khasavyurt, another city in Dagestan, was released. The guest was indicated as a “Jew”: a few hours later a crowd of several dozen people had gathered outside the hotel and some people had entered the structure to check “room by room” that there were no Jewish guests. Following these searches, the hotel management had displayed a sign stating that entry was not permitted to “Israeli Jews”.

Telegram channels were also decisive in organizing the crowd’s assault on the airport.

Already 24 hours before the flight from Tel Aviv arrived in the city, posts had been shared detailing the times and instructions for “meeting the guests”. The posts inviting “as many people as possible” to gather had gained great relevance, appearing on Russian channels with more than 600 thousand followers overall. The imminent arrival of the crowd was also awaited by the airport security services and the police: the officers had already prepared hours before landing, but were subsequently unable to stop the attack (perhaps because the crowd was very large). larger than expected).

The hunt for Jews at the airport in Dagestan continues, to the soundtrack of “Allahu Akbar” screams. They even look into the plane’s engines, maybe someone is hiding there. Pogroms, a proud Russian tradition, now carried out by Muslim mobs running free with zero police presence pic.twitter.com/XaH3z9OvtH — Boaz Arad (@aradboaz) October 29, 2023

Twenty people, including some police officers, were slightly injured during the assault, during which insults towards Jews and chants of support for Palestine were shouted. After the violence, some of the Telegram channels involved in spreading false news and incitements to violence were closed.