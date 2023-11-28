The Ghoul stands out in the first images of the Fallout adaptation.

Fallout comes to Prime Video in April 2024

Bethesda has managed to create successful sagas after placing some of its titles among the best games in history. In this way, now trying to repeat the success of series such as The Last of Us, the company is preparing the adaptation of Fallout through a series that reveals some of its characters and environment, highlighting the character of the Ghoul who will be played by Walton Goggings. .

Vanity Fair magazine has been in charge of revealing the first images of the Fallout series, which already has a premiere date on the Prime Video streaming platform. Likewise, Todd Howard, executive producer of the studio, has anticipated that “everything that happens in the show will be canon” for the saga. “That’s the cool thing, when someone looks at your work and then translates it in some way.”

“I didn’t want to make an interpretation of an existing story. Many proposals were like “the Fallout 3 movie,” confesses Howard, who thinks that These types of adaptations would have less interest than telling a unique story of the saga. “Treat it like a game. It gives the creators of the series their own playground to play in.”

The Ghoul from the Fallout series

Among the images, the appearance of the Ghoul, a human being mutated by the phenomenon of necrophagization that causes the nuclear attack on this universe. Goggins will play a member of this race known for his unusual intelligence and cunning. “You have to be very careful when you put a whole device on someone’s face, because you hired that actor for a reason,” explains Jonathon Nolan, director of the first three episodes. “His face is his instrument. (You want) the little expressions and changes they make.”

That said, it’s just worth remembering that the Fallout series will star Kyle MacLachlan, Aaron Moten and Ella Purnell.

