Fae Farm is the new game with a free trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Find out the dates on which it will be available in this paid service.

The Nintendo Switch subscription service usually offers different benefits to its players. One of the best initiatives of this Nintendo Switch Online They are their limited test games that are released periodically.

All Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can access a series of test games that allow you to “taste” for a few days some of the most recent releases that the console has received.

Now, Nintendo Spain has revealed what game arrives this week as a free trial. It has already become clear that Fae Farm will be the chosen one. The magical farm simulator that arrived a few months ago can now be downloaded.

This is Fae Farm on Nintendo Switch

From November 22nd to the 28th of the same month you can try Fae Farm for free. The game is a relaxed adventure full of magic that mixes dungeons with farming and management mechanics while resorting to an adorable tone thanks to a storybook art design.

There are a number of activities such as fishing or caring for farm animals beyond the farming and dungeon exploration mechanics. To attack their enemies, we can use the staff and hit, but little by little we will learn magical skills.

This is how we defined Fae Farm in our analysis a while ago: Not everyone will appreciate its approach, but it is certainly a game that manages to put joy in the body with just the right doses of adventure. Ideal for those who want a colorful world without much stress.

As for service… Is Nintendo Switch Online worth it? Here we tell you the plans, prices and everything you can do with this subscription service that has increased the number of subscribers by 2 million compared to 2022.

