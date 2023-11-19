The four actors who have played Johnny Cage in the movies Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat is one of the most famous fighting video game sagas in the world, which was devised by Ed Boon y John Tobias in 1992. What, initially, began as a franchise that could only be accessed through arcade machines, ended up making the leap to home consoles. To this day, the saga still has tons of followers. Its level of success has led the franchise to extend into other products, such as comics, television series and films.

This last product is the one we are interested in focusing on in this case, since, if you continue reading this article until the end, you will be able to immerse yourself in the review of all the actors who have played none other than Johnny Cageone of the best-known characters of Mortal Kombatthroughout his journey through the film side of this franchise.

But who is he really Johnny Cage? Ed Boon y John Tobias They created it inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme, although it is evident that not with the same hair color as the actor. In reality, he is a movie star who is characterized by his arrogance and who, at first, was used as the comic character of the franchise.

However, as the story of the original video game progressed, Johnny Cage evolved to the point of marrying Sonya Blade and become the father of Cassie Cageso it is not surprising that, to date, four different actors have given him life in live-action, a fact that can be verified if you continue reading this article, as we mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Linden Ashby

We have to start our review with this actor, since he was the first to give life to Johnny Cageas can be seen by watching the film Mortal Kombat (1995), which should not be underestimated, since it marked the point of origin of the live-action cinematographic section of the franchise. Although the actor was willing to return in the sequel, he refused when he learned that his character died at the beginning of said feature film.

Chris Conrad

Although the film mentioned in the previous section had a second part, titled Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997), the actor who gave life to Johnny Cage in said film it is replaced here, for the reasons already mentioned, by the one we can see in the photograph above this paragraph. Among the highlights of this film, which did not have the same success as its predecessor, is obviously the fact that we witness the death of the character, which takes place long before what happens in the world of video games.

Dane Reese

Although Johnny Cage did not appear throughout the film Mortal Kombat of 2021 (which marked the reboot of the franchise), at the end of the film we can see a poster announcing himself as a fighter, with the torso of the actor that you can see in the photo that accompanies this paragraph, although it still looks It is a bit contradictory that we are in an article about faces and we do not see that of one of the interpreters, but it would be a bit unfair if we did not mention it. Of course, he is not credited in the film.

Karl Urban

It is still curious that they have chosen this actor to play Johnny Cage in the film Mortal Kombat II (which, provided the end of the actors’ strike allows it, will see the light of day in 2024), since in the previous film we have already said that it was a different person, although it was only on a poster and it was not even I saw a fragment of his face. Of course, we will have to wait for the feature film to hit theaters to form an opinion about this new actor.

Conclusions

When the time has come to opt for the best version of Johnny Cageit is clear that Dane Reese, although it should be mentioned, cannot participate, since his work should not be considered a performance, since anyone with half a brain knows how to pose in a photograph, especially with their face cut off. Therefore, since Linden Ashby He was the first to embody it and lasted much longer on screen than Chris Conradalthough he refused to repeat the role, for now he can be considered the best Johnny Cage.

However, as we will witness when it sees the light Mortal Kombat IIthis first place can be taken away from Linden Ashby by Karl Urban Yes, next year, he offers us an unforgettable performance.