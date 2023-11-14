Suara.com – For the first time, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah revealed the face and full name of their second child. This moment was shown at the reveal of Baby A’s face and name, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“We’re counting down Baby A’s beautiful face. Everything is ready, Three, two, one. Here it is,” said Ayu Dewi as the event host.

In that moment, Ayu Dewi discussed the similarity in the faces of Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar’s second child, whose name will be revealed shortly.

“Her lips are like Mama Nur, her chin is like Papata, her eyes are also like Papata,” said Ayu Dewi.

Ameena looks like she wants to kiss her sister. Meanwhile, Geni Faruk prays for his grandson.

The face and name of Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah’s second child have been revealed. (YouTube/AH)

For your information, happy news comes from Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar. The diva’s daughter, Krisdayanti, has just given birth to her second child.

Aurel Hermansyah gave birth to her second child at the Menteng area hospital, Central Jakarta, Saturday (11/11/2023). This information was shared by her husband, Atta Halilintar on Instagram Story.

“Thank God our daughter was born weighing 3.3 kilograms,” said Atta Halilintar.

Previously, Atta Halilintar’s mother, Lenggogeni Faruk Halilintar, also announced the birth of her grandson via an Instagram post.

“Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar. Asyhadu Alla illahahillallah wa asyhadu Anna Muhammadarrasulullah. Infinite gratitude,” wrote Geni Faruk.

In the upload, Atta Halilintar is present holding the baby. Meanwhile, beside him were his parents, Anang Hermansyah, Ashanty and Krisdayanti.

Congratulations from celebrities are present in the comments column. Welcoming the second grandchild to this large family.

“Congratulations! Hopefully the child and mother will always be given health, amen,” said Eko Patrio.

“Masha Allah, congratulations on the birth of your daughter, Mama Nur. Hopefully it will be a cause of Allah’s pleasure and a blessing for the whole family,” said Inara Inara Rusli.