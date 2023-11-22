2023 has had a clear protagonist in terms of animes and spectacular fights. No, we are not just talking about One Piece (although also), but about the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although the situation of the workers is quite precarious, the work behind each chapter is worthy of the best animators on the scene. But this doesn’t stop here.

Through various social networks, we have had exclusive access to the work of the voice actors and actresses in the series during the most shocking moments of the season. Several days ago we were able to see the actors of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa and company give their all in the finale of Shingeki no Kyojinand now, after an exceptional chapter, we have seen Junya Enoki in all his splendor.

Itadori’s voice actor did his best to capture one of the most intense scenes in the entire series. After what tribe take control of his body and destroy much of the Shibuya district, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen He realizes everything that has happened and bursts into tears of helplessness.

Like Yuji, Enoki crawls on the ground and lets out a piercing scream that emulates our protagonist’s pain at that moment. Despite having caused enormous destruction, he is aware that he is a sorcerer and, instead of mourning what happened, he must act as soon as possible to avoid further casualties. The most spectacular of Jujutsu Kaisen It has already happened, but there are still several episodes that will leave anime fans more than one mouth open.

