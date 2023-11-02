Pakistani security forces have begun a vast operation to arrest and expel all Afghan people living illegally in the country, who in early October had been ordered to leave by November 1 due to alleged threats to national security. The Pakistani government says that the order to leave the country concerned all people who resided in Pakistan despite not having documents: in reality it involves more than anything else the tens of thousands of Afghan families who had settled in Pakistan over the decades, many of whom returned to Afghanistan in recent days. Pakistan’s decision has raised criticism from both humanitarian organizations and the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that 64 Afghan people had been arrested and expelled so far. According to an official in the Chaman district, one of the Pakistani cities on the border with Afghanistan, however, the local authorities had already expelled at least 4 thousand people.

Pakistani law enforcement agencies are going house to house to identify irregular Afghans and then take them to repatriation centers near the border with Afghanistan, waiting for them to leave the country. “This is testimony to Pakistan’s determination to expel anyone living in the country without the necessary documents,” Bugti wrote on X (Twitter). The minister said Pakistani security forces will ensure they do not return to the country.

It is estimated that 3.7 million Afghan people live in Pakistan, of which 1.7 million are undocumented. Some had moved to the country to seek better economic opportunities as early as the 1970s. Many, however, had done so to escape the occupation of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the invasion by the United States between 2001 and 2021, or the Taliban regime, in power in the 1990s and then again in 2021. According to the Pakistani government, illegal Afghans are a threat to the country’s security, and some of them have been responsible for several bomb attacks carried out in the country in recent years.

The expulsions that began on Wednesday follow the exodus of irregular Afghans who, especially in recent days, had gathered their belongings and piled into trucks and makeshift vehicles to try to return to their country. Also according to the Pakistani Ministry of the Interior, around 200 thousand people had returned to Afghanistan until Wednesday.

The Pakistani government’s decision to have all irregular migrants repatriated to Afghanistan and then expelled has been criticized by several human rights associations, who fear repercussions and a possible humanitarian crisis in a country already in serious conditions, but also by the Afghan government, which since 2021 has been controlled by the Taliban and does not seem capable of managing such a large flow of people. Some Afghans also reported that Pakistani police had begun searching and arresting illegal persons before the given deadline expired; others accused the police of mistreating both undocumented people and those who had obtained refugee status and therefore had the right to remain in the country.

