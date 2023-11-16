Together with United Soccer Coaches to present the technological platform that will grow our soccer movement in the USA

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 16th – 5.08pm – MILAN

The Serie A League, in collaboration with Kama.Sport and United Soccer Coaches (USC), presented at the Soccerex convention the new video integration platform and Serie A football data which will be accessible to over 30 thousand American coaches. All the coaches of the USC network will be able to study and show their players the key actions and advanced analyzes of the matches of the top Italian championship, an extraordinary added value that will support and further encourage the growth of football in America. The CEO of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo, present in the United States on his round of meetings with American broadcasters to continue negotiations on television rights, explained the importance of the presence at Soccerex for Serie A: “The market American – he said – is continually expanding and looks to Serie A as a model to implement those sectors where Italy is at the forefront, such as the use of technology and the study of matches. We have always been a country of great coaches : I think of Spalletti, Ancelotti, De Zerbi, Gattuso, Grosso, Montella or the emerging Farioli, and our championship is recognized throughout the world as the most tactical and difficult. We will provide American coaches, in real time, with access to the image platform and data on our matches, an advanced analysis system that will promote the growth of American football and the development of ours at the Soccer Academies. The objective is that American coaches and players train by studying Serie A “.

The “Soccer Reinvented” panel, hosted by CBS Sports’ “Calcio e Cappuccino” host Poppy Miller, saw the participation of Alessandro Del Piero, ambassador of Serie A, Michele Ciccarese, Commercial and Marketing Director of Lega Serie A, Matteo Meinardi, CFO of Kama.Sport, Geoff VanDeusen, president of USC, and Andy Mitchell, president of Lega Serie A USA. United Soccer Coaches President Geoff VanDeusen said: “Through our partner Rome City Institute, we have been able to bring together the Lega Serie A and Kama.Sport to develop a collaboration capable of creating great value for our network “. Kama Sport believes in the American market and in the possibility of becoming another great Italian export abroad as demonstrated by the words of Matteo Meinardi: “We are proud of the partnership built with Lega Serie A and Usc. We firmly believe that technology translates into innovation only in the event of large-scale adoption. This collaboration marks the first step to export the combination of the knowledge of our coaches and advanced technology. All American coaches will have access to the platform and thus inaugurates a new era for the diffusion of Made Football in Italy”.

