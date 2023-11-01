A few hours after the expiry of the order to leave Pakistan by November 1st, the Pakistani government announced that around 200 thousand irregular Afghan people had already returned to their country. In early October, Pakistani authorities ordered tens of thousands of Afghan families living in the country illegally to leave, citing alleged threats to national security. The images released by news agencies in recent days show the exodus of hundreds of thousands of people heading towards Afghanistan, which began several weeks ago, but also the many people displaced due to the evictions and demolitions ordered by Pakistan to speed up the process.

It is estimated that 3.7 million Afghan people live in Pakistan, of which 1.7 million are undocumented. Among these there are families who have lived in the town for dozens of years.

An official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, told Reuters that in the last two weeks around 104,000 Afghan people who had been living in Pakistan for some time without ever having obtained the necessary documents have returned to their country via Torkham, in the north-east of the country. Other people, although it is not clear how many, have returned to Afghanistan via Chaman, which is located further south, in the province of Balochistan. In total, according to the Ministry of the Interior of Pakistan, around 200 thousand people have returned in the last two months.

Many Afghans had migrated to Pakistan to seek better economic opportunities since the 1970s. Many, however, had done so to escape the occupation of the Soviet Union in the 1980s, the invasion by the United States between 2001 and 2021, or the Taliban regime, in power in the 1990s and then again in 2021. Among the people forced to leave Pakistan there are also some who risk repercussions from the Taliban for having collaborated with the international occupation forces. Nonetheless, the Pakistani government has recently initiated a more restrictive policy towards Afghan people, accusing them of being involved in terrorist attacks, smuggling and other criminal activities.

According to the Pakistani government, illegal Afghans are a threat to the country’s security, and are responsible for several bomb attacks carried out in the country in recent years. At the beginning of October, Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, said that Afghans who were in Pakistan irregularly could leave “voluntarily”. Otherwise, however, they would have been expelled.

Pakistan said it would tighten controls from Thursday to identify and repatriate all people who are living in the country illegally and have not yet left.

Since the announcement, many Afghans have been evicted from their homes, as landlords who rent to people without documents risk hefty fines. Long queues of trucks carrying the goods of entire families have formed on the roads leading to border crossings. Across the border, however, some associations have been activated to provide assistance to people travelling.

The Pakistani government’s decision was criticized by several human rights associations, but also by the Afghan government, which since 2021 has been controlled by the Taliban and does not seem capable of managing such a large flow of people, which according to a ministry spokesperson for the Afghan refugees these days is three times higher than normal.

The Taliban administration has asked Pakistan for more time to manage the repatriation of the Afghan people, who will be placed in temporary camps, while the government tries to find them work and accommodation. He also offered protections to Afghan citizens who had fled for political reasons and who now fear repercussions upon returning, although there appears to be little confidence among those returning to Afghanistan that these promises will be kept.

Since returning to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have progressively eroded freedoms in the country, especially for women. They have applied the sharia, that is, the set of Islamic moral and legal principles that the Taliban interpret in an extremely radical form, with floggings and public executions, in an even more rigid manner, and have plunged the country into a serious crisis. Among other things, according to the World Bank, from the beginning of the summer of 2021 to June 2023, unemployment in Afghanistan more than doubled, and according to the UN, two-thirds of the civilian population requires humanitarian aid.

