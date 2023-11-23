Israeli national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and the radical Palestinian armed group Hamas would not begin until Friday: on Wednesday the two sides announced an agreement for a truce of at least four days from the fighting, during which the release of hostages and prisoners should also have taken place, which was thought to begin as early as Thursday.

An Israeli government source told the BBC that the start of the truce, initially scheduled for Thursday morning at 10 local time, would also be postponed. Under the agreement, Hamas will free 50 Israeli and foreign hostages held in the Gaza Strip, while Israel will release 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. At the same time, humanitarian aid will also be brought into the Gaza Strip, which Israel has been besieging and bombing for weeks as a result of the Hamas attacks on Israeli territory on October 7th.

Citing an anonymous Israeli official, Israeli public television Kan said the one-day delay in starting the truce was due to the fact that the agreement had not yet been signed by Hamas and Qatar, which is mediating: the country has good relations with both parties and already in recent weeks its mediation had facilitated the release of the first hostages by Hamas and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

The truce agreement also provides for the entry into the Strip of much more humanitarian aid than has entered in recent weeks. The parties have spoken of hundreds of aid trucks and among these there should also be fuel for the first time since the beginning of the war, which is essential for the functioning of electricity and many basic services in the Strip. Until now, Israel had always vetoed it, fearing that Hamas could appropriate it and use it for military purposes.