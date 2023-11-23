loading…

Saudi Arabia’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is slowly changing. Initially neutral, now Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is calling for an arms embargo on Israel. Photo/REUTERS

RIYADH – Although Saudi Arabia is in no way a party to the war between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, this rich kingdom is present in every geopolitical analysis of the war.

In the months before the October 7 attack by Hamas and Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip, both Israel and the Saudi Arabian government had taken significant steps toward normalizing relations.

Saudi Arabia says that diplomatic relations with Israel have always been conditioned on the resolution of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

However, the Israeli government insists that such conditions were never required in negotiations mediated by the United States.

With a palpable sense of victory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held up a poster during his speech at the UN General Assembly on Sept. 20, holding up a map of the Middle East. In green are countries that should be part of Netanyahu’s desired “New Middle East.” That includes Saudi Arabia.

“Peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia will truly create a new Middle East,” Netanyahu said in his speech at the time.

“Such peace would be very helpful in ending the Arab-Israeli conflict. This would encourage other Arab countries to normalize their relations with Israel,” he said again.

Normalization and Genocide of Gaza by Israel

When the Gaza war began, some American officials continued to promote the idea that normalization was still possible.

But when Israel’s murderous campaign against Palestinians in Gaza turned into genocide, the issue of normalization seemed trivial, even outrageous.

This can be seen from the changes in political attitudes that have emerged in Riyadh.