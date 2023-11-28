In a new desire on the part of the Chilean community to try to replicate the success of famous shows from other countries (such as Big Brother and the Legends Cups, the latter replicating the Kings League), we will now have a local version of “The Evening of the Year”, the popular event organized by the Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos in which renowned influencers and content creators face off in boxing matches.

In the case of our country, it will be called “Noche de Combos” and its host is the Chilean YouTuber Dylantero and the concept is practically the same. The event will occur February 10, 2024 and most of the participants who will fight in the Caupolicán Theater.

“It won’t just be national streamers, basically anyone who wants to punch hard enough can come in. Here we do not discriminate against anyone, kids, everyone has a chance to give it and appear,” Dylantero commented months ago when he was asked who could participate.

Well, the wait is over, through a live broadcast and later through the official “Noche de Combos” Instagram account, the duels we will have for that night were revealed. The fights will have the following order:

– Alejandro Silva and César Díaz

– Raimundo Alcalde vs Max Cabezón

– Claudio Michaux vs Sebastián Cubillos



– Tabatha Pacer vs Hifranny



– Mike Mildfort vs Necko

On the contrary, there is still one fight to be confirmed: that of Raimundo Cerda, a participant in “Big Brother”, who has not yet found an opponent. “Raimundo has a curious history because we have presented two fighters to him and they both backed down,” said Dylantero, who took advantage of the broadcast to invite people to help him find a rival.

Details have not yet been provided about the price of tickets for those who want to attend the Caupolicán Theater, but it has already been said that the event will have a live broadcast that can be seen on the YouTube, Twitch and Kick platforms. The good thing is that in the end everyone will remain friends as always.

