The European Union will ban exports of plastic waste to the world’s least wealthy countries. The ban is the result of an agreement between the European Parliament and the governments of the member states of the Union. To come into force it will have to be officially approved by the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament, but the text has been agreed and final approval will be a formality.

The countries to which plastic waste can no longer be exported are those that do not belong to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an organization that brings together 38 of the richest countries in the world. The ban aims to prevent plastic, which in theory is now exported for recycling, from not being treated adequately due to shortcomings in local infrastructure or legislation, ending up being lost into the environment. Furthermore, greater controls will also be applied on plastic exports to OECD member countries.

The ban will come into force in 2026, and provides that after 5 years a non-OECD country that wants to return to importing European plastic will be able to do so if it demonstrates to the European Commission that it adequately manages waste.

At the moment, most of the plastic waste produced in the European Union is burned, and only a minor part is recycled, inside or outside the EU countries. The measures could lead to increased exports to OECD member countries, including Turkey, which is already Europe’s largest importer of plastic waste. Other countries that import a lot of plastic are Indonesia and Malaysia, which are also some of the countries that leak the most plastic into the seas. As they are not members of the OECD, from 2026 they will no longer be able to import plastic from European Union countries.