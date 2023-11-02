Piracy of series, movies, sports, video games, and other digital content reached its peak in 2017. Since then it experienced a decline that has lasted four years, until 2021. In 2022, piracy in the European Union increased by 3.3%. In the case of series and movies, the increase was 15%.

The official study, published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office, has compiled data from different tracking tools, such as EUROSTAT, and EUIPO IP. Includes illegal streaming, downloads and torrentsbut not IPTV lists, which would have greatly increased the numbers.

The study offers data, but not causes. Although it seems obvious to associate this increase in piracy with the continuous price increases of platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ (just today it raised rates in Spain), or Apple TV+.

Official data on piracy in the European Union

According to this report, on average Digital content piracy has increased in Europe by 3.3% in 2022breaking a four-year streak of declines.

Certain types of piracy have risen more than others. Illegal viewing of series and movies increases by 15%. In Spain and France, football piracy has increased by 34% in just one year.

By volume, Television piracy accounts for 48% of total access to infringing sites in the EU, in 2022. Other types of pirated content include publications (28%), movies (11%), software (7%) and music (6%).

58% of piracy in the EU occurs through illegal streaming broadcasts, and 32% through direct downloads or torrents.

The countries with the highest piracy rates are Estonia and Latviawith almost twenty-five accesses per user per month, while the lowest rates are found in Germany, Italy and Poland, with around seven and a half accesses per user per month.

The report cites that piracy is related to lower income, or the lower supply of legal content. But it is also pirated in rich countries with many legal offers.

For the first time in five years, Piracy of series, movies, video games and other content increases again in 2022. And the trend will surely continue in 2023, seeing the rise in prices of all associated legal services.