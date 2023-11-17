Just a month ago, the European Committee of Social Rights (ECSR), an organization dependent on the Council of Europe, created a common framework for the entire EU to unify criteria in labor matters.

One of the issues that this joint framework addressed was the cost of severance payments and its criteria for establishing them, which are governed by the changes introduced in the 2012 labor reform. According to the comments of this organization, dismissal in Spain is too cheap and Other considerations must apply. These changes can make it cheaper to fire depending on the city or autonomous region in which the employee resides.

Europe asks for a change: Sumar and PSOE agreed. Last month we already told you that the Council of Europe was asking Spain to make some changes to the regulations that regulate compensation for unfair dismissal that have been applied in Spain since the labor reform of 2012. The new considerations for establishing compensation for dismissal They are included in article 24 of the European Social Charter.

In the investiture agreement signed by Sumar and PSOE, in addition to setting deadlines for the implementation of the 37.5-hour workday, compliance with this European precept is also included, placing special emphasis on the figure of the “restorative dismissal” when calculating the amount of compensation for unfair dismissal, introducing this assumption into Spanish regulations.

Compensation in Spain. Dismissal compensation in Spain is calculated based on what was established in the labor reform promoted by Mariano Rajoy’s government in 2012. In that reform, it was established that the general compensation for unfair dismissal was 33 days per year worked, reducing compensation from 45 days per year of the previous regulations.

However, as El Periódico points out, the data compiled quarterly by the General Council of the Judiciary indicate that, if an employee appeals this compensation before the courts, they have a good chance of receiving compensation an average of 36% less than the one he received before the reform. Therefore, based on these data, the Council of Europe would be right in its statement that dismissal is cheap in Spain. At least it is less so than a decade ago.

Reparative dismissal. The 2022 labor reform did not modify the tables on which the amount of compensation is calculated, but the new executive must introduce a new concept in its calculation: restorative dismissal.

This concept makes the employee’s compensation conditional on their personal situation, so that two employees in identical dismissal situations can receive different compensation based on their age, sex, marital status, place of residence, etc. That is, to calculate your dismissal, statistical data is taken into account to determine that it will be much more difficult for a 60-year-old employee to find a job again than for a 25-year-old employee and, therefore, the damage caused the dismissal is greater.

Justice already applies that doctrine. Although the average amount of compensation is lower than that of a decade ago, in the challenges that reach the courts, a doctrine is already applied that takes into account the personal situation of the employee, invoking the jurisprudence of the International Labor Organization. Labor (ILO).

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia established compensation four times higher than that established in the first instance in its ruling 469/2023, finding that the dismissal of an employee caused her greater lack of protection than other colleagues. However, the existence of this jurisprudence does not imply that all the courts in the country must take it into account, and that is what the new executive seeks by incorporating it into the regulations during the next legislature.

Geographic discrimination. Taking into account that statistics can be decisive when establishing judicial decisions on the calculation of compensation, we find that the simple fact of living in one community or another can also influence this calculation. According to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the average salary between the different autonomies can vary by up to more than 700 euros between a worker from Extremadura, with an average salary of 1,632 euros, and one from the Basque Country, who receives a average salary of 2,452 euros.

In fact, data from the General Council of the Judiciary to which El Periódico has had access indicates that, on average, when a Ciudad Real worker goes to court to resolve his dismissal, he receives an average of 2,863 euros, compared to the 20,677 euros from Guipúzcoa.

This salary difference implies a certain degree of social confrontation due to the existing salary imbalance between territories, which would also affect the calculation of their dismissal compensation, if the judges consider that the amounts corresponding to them for the 33 days worked are insufficient in those communities. with lower salaries.

Image | fdecomite / Luis Quintero