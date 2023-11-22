Europe’s nuclear industry scored a key victory on Tuesday with the European Parliament’s decision to recognize it as zero-emissions technology. An overwhelming majority of MEPs voted in favor of including conventional nuclear energy as a net zero emissions technology within the so-called Net-Zero Industry Act.

Nuclear is officially Net-Zero. With the new Net Zero Industry Act, the European Commission seeks to increase the manufacturing of zero-emission technologies within the European Union. By improving permitting processes, the Commission aims to attract new investments that accelerate Europe’s transition to clean energy.

The law was due to be passed on Tuesday, but the Green Party group called for a roll call vote on including nuclear power as a net-zero technology. With 456 votes in favor of including nuclear and 153 againstParliament decided to recognize all nuclear energy as a net zero emissions technology, making it equal to renewables.

The discord list. When the European Commission presented the law in March, the text included a list of strategic technologies: photovoltaic and thermal solar energy, onshore and offshore wind energy, batteries and storage, heat pumps and geothermal energy, electrolyzers and fuel cells, biogas/ biomethane, carbon capture, network technologies, sustainable alternative fuel technologies…

…and advanced technologies to produce energy from nuclear processes, such as fourth generation reactors (IV Gen) and small modular reactors (SMR). They are the most modern versions of nuclear technology, which are not developed on a large scale.

Victory for Macron. Tuesday’s amendment considers “all nuclear energy” a net-zero emissions technology, and even proposes eliminating the list of options entirely. It is a position that the government of France, the country with the most powerful nuclear industry in Europe, defended tooth and nail, while Spain and Germany led the opposing movement.

Under this new wording, the law places nuclear energy on equal terms with renewable energy, granting it all the advantages of the legislation: strategic priority, less administrative burden, permits in shorter periods… However, we will have to wait for negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and the European Council for its approval.

Spain against the current. Although the socialist MEPs voted in favor of the amendmentPedro Sánchez’s government continues to commit to turning off Spain’s nuclear reactors between 2027 and 2035. The government’s priority continues to be investing in renewables, although it has also taken some steps towards the development of nuclear fusion as a great alternative.

The argument used by the Spanish government against nuclear energy is well known: the risks of handling radioactive material. Furthermore, Spain does not exploit its own uranium, but imports it from countries like Russia. But an underlying reason for delivering the final blow to the Spanish nuclear park could be the high price of building new nuclear power plants.

Spain has five nuclear power plants. The most modern, Trillo, was connected to the network 35 years ago. The Spanish Nuclear Society estimates that building a new plant would cost between 4,000 and 5,000 million euros, with a payback period of 30 years. The production of electricity from nuclear energy, on the other hand, is cheap, and does not depend on the weather or sunlight like renewables.

